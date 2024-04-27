NFL Draft 2024: How ‘Big, Physical’ Caelen Carson Fits Cowboys’ Defense

The Dallas Cowboys chose former Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the No. 1174 overall pick, adding depth to a secondary that produced an All-Pro cornerback last season.

“He’s a big corner,” an NFC scout told Heavy, when asked how Carson fits the Cowboys’ system. “He’s physical, but he only has average speed.”

Last season, Carson, 6 feet and 199 pounds, produced a career-high 42 tackles with one tackle for loss while breaking up eight passes, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Cowboys have a strong depth chart at cornerback, with All-Pro DaRon Bland coming off a nine-interception season in which he returned five for touchdowns and Trevon Diggs likely returning from a torn ACL.

However, Carson can provide quality depth and could allow the Cowboys to let Stephon Gilmore walk via free agency rather than make any sort of 11th-hour overture to bring back the 33-year-old five-time Pro Bowler.

Calen Carson Scouting Report

Play

Carson started all 11 games for the Tigers last season, before suffering a toe injury leading into the regular season finale.

Across four collegiate seasons, Carson produced 120 total tackles with three interceptions, 26 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

“When in press coverage,” the Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes. “Carson shows his lateral movement at the line of scrimmage. While working down the field, he does a good job of sinking his hips to match receiver’s breaks. Though he has good footwork, he can be out of control at times, causing him to lack the burst needed to compete at the catch point. He also struggles to cover bigger receivers down the field at times, as he lacks the ability to play above the rim.