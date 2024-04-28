Packers Viewed as Landing Spot for Former Dolphins 4,000-Yard QB

There are still potential impact free agents on the market, including former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill, who dealt with an injury and was replaced by Will Levis as the Tennessee Titans starter, could be a valuable backup at this point in his career. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed potential landing spots for the former 4,000-yard quarterback, including the Green Bay Packers.

“The best days of Ryan Tannehill’s career are in the past. At this stage of his career, he’s basically a stopgap option for a non-contender or a useful veteran as a backup. Neither role is glamorous, but they’re important nevertheless,” Kenyon wrote in his April 28 column exploring the 10 best free agents available after the 2024 draft. “The draft has effectively filled any starting vacancy around the league, so Tannehill basically has two choices: embrace a second-string spot or wait for some team to lose its starter to an injury.” The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions were also listed as landing spots. Kenyon wrote that having a veteran backup for Jordan Love could “benefit” the Packers. “Otherwise, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers could benefit from a veteran behind Jared Goff and Jordan Love, respectively.”

Ryan Tannehill Brings Experience

Tannehill has played in just 22 games over the past two seasons. However, the 11-year veteran had played well during most of his career and could bring value if a team deals with an injury to their quarterback.

In his last fully healthy season, which was in 2021, Tannehill threw for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. During the 2023 season, he threw for just four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his 10 games.

Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report wrote that Love should be the starting quarterback, but the former Miami Dolphins first-round pick could bring experience to the Green Bay Packers quarterback room.

“In Green Bay, Jordan Love looks like the real deal and should be QB1 in town for a really long time after a great rookie year, but it would probably behoove the team to get some more experience in the QB room.

“Sean Clifford was a superstar at Penn State, and he was a fantastic leader on and off the field, Kasabian wrote in his April 27 column listing landing spots for Tannehill and Odell Beckham Jr. “He should have a nice career as a backup in this league and could even get some shots as a spot starter for teams here and there. But as of now, he is QB2 and has just one lifetime pass to show for it from his 2023 rookie year. Tannehill could be a good addition here.”

Should the Dolphins Bring Him Back?

The Miami Dolphins still have Mike White as their backup quarterback heading into the 2024-25 season as he signed a two-year deal in 2023. While White doesn’t have the same experience that Tannehill does, Tannehill’s injury history makes it tough to add him.

Dolphins current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, played his first fully healthy season in 2023. It was a promising sign, but his injury history also requires having a backup who can stay on the field. Tannehill hasn’t been able to do that in his past two seasons and is only getting older.