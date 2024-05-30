Dolphins in Agreement With Waddle on Deal to Be Top-5 Highest Paid WR: Report

The Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with Jaylen Waddle on a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension that includes $76 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Waddle, a huge piece in the future of the organization, gets paid before Tua Tagovailoa, coming as somewhat of a surprise.

The Dolphins drafted the 25-year-old Waddle out of Alabama with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.