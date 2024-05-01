Dolphins Connected to Super Bowl Champion WR

The Miami Dolphins already have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. But Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness argued Miami could make it even better with Odell Beckham Jr.

On May 1, McGuinness named the Dolphins the top possible landing spot for Beckham this offseason.

“Despite it not being a prolific season in terms of yardage, Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens was still efficient,” McGuinness wrote. “His 77.0 PFF receiving grade was the best among wide receivers in Baltimore, as was his 1.80 yards per route run.

“It’s unlikely that he will net the same type of deal he signed with the Ravens last year, but he could raise the floor of the Miami Dolphins‘ receiving corps.”

Beckham has mostly served as a No. 1 receiver in his NFL career. But after turning 31 in November, he’s likely best suited for a secondary role in 2024.

The Dolphins could offer Beckham that behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this fall.

Beckham was part of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 when they won the Super Bowl. For the Baltimore Ravens last season, Beckham posted a career-high 16.1 yards per reception average. He also had 35 catches, 565 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Dolphins Could Make Truly Dynamic WR Room With Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

No. 3 wideouts have become somewhat of a forgotten commodity in Miami the past couple seasons. It’s not hard to see why, as Hill and Waddle each posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, tight end Durham Smythe was third on the Dolphins with 366 receiving yards. Cedrick Wilson Jr. was third among Miami wideouts with 296 yards.

Beckham isn’t going to come to Miami and take away many opportunities from Hill and Waddle. That duo combined for 275 targets in 2023, so there likely wouldn’t be many chances for Beckham to shine with the Dolphins.

But if Beckham can provide efficiency, particularly in the form of big plays down the field, it will make it even harder for opposing defenses to deal with the rest of the speed on Miami’s offense.

Despite coming off an ACL injury which sidelined Beckham for all of 2022, he had more than 16 yards per catch for the first time in his career last year. His previous highest yards per reception average was 15.1 in 2015.

Beckham’s Super Bowl experience could be useful for the Dolphins as well. Miami hasn’t even won a playoff game since 2000.

In his 10-year NFL career, Beckham has posted 566 catches, 7,932 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He had five 1,000-yard campaigns in his first six seasons.

Beckham led the NFL in receiving yards per game as a rookie with 108.8.

Projecting Beckham’s Free Agent Value

Spotrac reported the Dolphins have just $3.8 million in salary cap space. That will obviously be a problem if Miami is interested in pursuing Beckham.

But if there’s any good news, McGuinness, along with Spotrac, do not expect the veteran receiver to get the same $15 million salary he did with the Ravens last season. In fact, Spotrac projected Beckham to be worth $9.9 million on a 1-year contract this offseason.

To fit that under the 2024 salary cap, the Dolphins will have to do some maneuvering. But it’s possible since Beckham isn’t guaranteed to demand an eight-figure salary.

Wilson left the Dolphins to sign a 2-year, $5.75 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. As of May 1, veteran Braxton Berrios is set to be Miami’s No. 3 receiver in 2024.

Berrios had 27 catches, 238 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in 16 games for Miami last season.