Bill Belichick Makes Strong Statement on Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy

One of the NFL’s most legendary coaches Bill Belichick had plenty of praise to offer Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the draft last week.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on April 25, the former New England Patriots coach voiced his support of McCarthy landing in Minnesota.

“There’s a lot to like about McCarthy. I mean this kid’s tough, he’s a great leader, he’s an alpha guy, players love him, his teammates love him, and he makes a lot of good decisions,” Belichick said.

“He really helps your team, I think he’ll work well with the Vikings and I think coach [Kevin] O’Connell will do a great job with him and he’s got some good players to work with — especially [Justin] Jefferson.”

Bill Belichick Praises Maturity, Ball Security From Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy was one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the draft given his meteoric rise up the draft boards following his undefeated national championship run with the Wolverines.

Thirteen Michigan players heard their names called during the draft, evidence to the critique that McCarthy benefited from the talent around him and was not asked to be the centerpiece of the offense. He’s also the youngest quarterback selected in the draft at 21 years old.

However, McCarthy showed toughness and poise rare for a prospect regardless of his age.

“There’s not much to not like about McCarthy, I mean one thing that’s a question is his weight. He weighed in at 202 (pounds) and then 219, he’s somewhere in there. We’d like him at 219, not 202, but again this guy’s got a quick release, he can get the ball out. He reads coverages well, he’s just got a lot more experience,” Belichick said.

Belichick added that McCarthy has shown reserve in making the best play available instead of the biggest play — a trait tantamount to quarterbacks who thrive in a Shanahan-style offense like O’Connell’s.

“Taking a profit, every play is not gonna be an 80-yard touchdown. He’s good to make good completions, good solid plays … You need those plays in the NFL. Now if you want to run the ball with this guy he’s a good runner and he’s tough … I’m not saying this guy’s a better runner than Jayden Daniels, but he just makes good decisions and his definitely good enough,” Belichick added. “There’s things for him to work on too, but overall, he makes a lot of good football plays.”

"He's got a quick release and he sees coverages very well.. He can play under center and out of the shotgun.. He has good ball security and he doesn't turn the ball over" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSDraftSpectacular https://t.co/9XRij72SzI pic.twitter.com/BP8pZGFYoR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

J.J. McCarthy a Frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Despite joining a quarterback room behind presumptive starter Sam Darnold, McCarthy is garnering buzz for 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

According to DraftKings as of April 30, McCarthy currently has the fourth-best odds (+800) to win the award behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (+200), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+600) and Daniels (+650).

Fellow Vikings first-round rookie Dallas Turner is also the favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award at +400 odds.