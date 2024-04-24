Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Key to Dynamic QB’s ‘Dream’ Draft Scenario: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have shown an interest in several of the 2024 draft’s top quarterback prospects, with Head Coach Kevin O’Connell playing an expectedly key role.

Sitting with the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks, however, it is unclear if they will find a trade partner to move up to ensure they land one. But they could make former LSU Tiger and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels’ “dream” come true.

Daniels’ camp seemingly disagreed with the Washington Commanders’ vetting process.

Washington had several of the class’ top quarterback prospects in town for a group outing to TopGolf. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the move left many executives around the league “shocked and confused.”

“Since the visit, league sources have said Daniels has told people in his “dream world” he could reunite with Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who was an assistant coach at Arizona State during Daniels’ time with the Sun Devils, or play under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota,” Russini wrote on April 23.

The Vikings have been linked to Daniels – who has set his sights set on besting the likes of Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson – as a way to keep Justin Jefferson in town.

Jefferson is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Daniels has since clarified his stance on the entire ordeal, which included fellow passers, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Rumors have also heavily linked them to the Vikings during the pre-draft process.

Vikings ‘Likely’ to Hold Onto Both 1st-Round Picks Over Trade

The cost to move into the top three picks is expected to be great, with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots turning down the Vikings’ overtures, per Russini. And Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been clear about having “walk-away prices.”

That could be why the trade winds around them appear to be dying down ahead of the draft.

“#Vikings more likely to keep 11+23 at this point,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on April 24, “though they continue to explore all options.”

Daniels also said he would “100%” be okay with playing for the Commanders, while Russini noted they should have little issue getting past the hurdle.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all, Daniels said, per The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier on April 24.

Daniels has limited options to assert control in this situation anyway.

Kevin O’Connell’s Comments Loom Large Over Vikings’ Draft

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager moved Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold to the Vikings at No. 11 overall. He had them doubling back for a quarterback with the No. 23 overall pick.

The selection would be Oregon’s Bo Nix, the most experienced quarterback in NCAA history.

“The Vikings stay put to take a top corner and great all-around prospect,” Schrager wrote on April 16. “Sam Darnold will be the Vikings’ Day 1 starter in this scenario, but that doesn’t mean Minnesota’s done with the quarterback room …

“Nix could go as high as 11, 12 or 13 … or completely fall out of the first round. I think 23 to the Vikings — or another team around here in a trade-up — makes sense. One thing on Nix: He’s as accurate as they come, having just set the FBS record this past season with a completion percentage of 77.45. Smart processor, too.”

Schrager noted the Denver Broncos as a potential threat to poach Nix, which O’Connell has also done. Denver currently holds the No. 12 overall pick.

This could be realistic with O’Connell’s admission of keeping the Vikings from reaching for a QB.