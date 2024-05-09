Former Vikings QB Released by NFC Rival

As the Minnesota Vikings embark on the post-Kirk Cousins era rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, former Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond was released by his fourth team in two years.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the New Orleans Saints released Mond on May 8. He signed a one-year, $985,000 contract with the Saints on April 12, three days before the team’s offseason program started.

Mond’s departure comes in the wake of the Saints landing South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the draft.

Derek Carr opens the offseason program as the presumptive starter with Nathan Peterman, Jake Haener and Rattler behind him.

How Kellen Mond Ushered in a New Era for Vikings

Entering the 2021 season, Vikings ownership gave then-general manager Rick Spielman a mandate to select a quarterback in the draft.

There were rumors that the Vikings tried to trade up to the No. 8 pick to select Justin Fields, but ultimately the team selected Mond in the third round as a developmental project behind Cousins.

Throughout the season, there was speculation that Mond was overlooked in a Vikings organization on the fritz with Mike Zimmer and Spielman in the hot seat.

A Week 17 matchup with the Green Bay Packers confirmed Zimmer’s indifference toward Mond. Cousins was placed on COVID-19 protocol and was confirmed out, prompting a major decision at quarterback with the Vikings’ playoff hopes on the line.

Zimmer opted to start veteran Sean Mannion, who was kept on a tight leash, throwing for just 189 yards (22-of-36 pass attempts) and 5.25 yards per completion in a 37-10 loss.

In the aftermath of a loss that cost Zimmer his job, the Vikings coach was asked if he would consider Mond after an inept offensive performance — leading to a terse response from Zimmer.

Q: Do you think you want to get a look at Mond next week? Zimmer: Not particulary. Q: Mike, why don’t you want to get a look at him? Zimmer: I see him every day (in practice).

Zimmer and Spielman were fired the following week, which led to the new regime’s transformation of the organization.

Mond’s father addressed Zimmer walking back his comments on Mond, saying Mond had progressed through the season but was the third quarterback on the depth chart.

“Zimmer wasn’t mad at the person, he was mad at the selection of the quarterback,” Kevin Mond told the Pioneer Press. “So whoever was going to get his venom thrown at him, it just happened to be Kellen.”

Kellen Mond’s Career Has Yet to Stabilize

Since Mond left Minnesota, he’s yet to find a place on a 53-man roster.

Mond spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason but ultimately did not remain rostered or on the practice squad entering the season.

He signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad last October and remained there for the entire season.

His release from New Orleans makes him an available free agent for the fourth time in his career, which has yet to reach the stability he had hoped for when the Vikings drafted him.