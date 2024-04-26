Kirk Cousins Has Strong Reaction to Falcons Drafting Michael Penix Jr.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an eventful evening on NFL draft night, and not necessarily in a good way.

The Atlanta Falcons — who are staring down the barrel of a significant punishment from the league in the wake of allegations that they tampered with Cousins in order to sign him away from Minnesota in free agency back in March — surprised their new starter by drafting his heir apparent before Cousins has taken even one snap.

Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. of Washington with the No. 8 overall pick, which led Dianna Russini of The Athletic to describe Cousins as “the most expensive smokescreen in sports history.” She added that the QB was “a bit stunned” by the news when it came down on Thursday night, April 25.

Kirk Cousins was the most expensive smokescreen in sports history. https://t.co/PhKiuvvxGY — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

“The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know,” Russini reported of Atlanta’s decision to draft Penix 8th overall. “From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered, but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned.”

Vikings Wouldn’t Match Money Falcons Gave to Kirk Cousins

Cousins ended up in Atlanta this offseason because the Falcons were willing to pay him — and pay him big. He signed a four-year, $180 million contract that includes $90 million in fully-guaranteed money, per Over The Cap.

The investment was more than the Vikings were willing to make, and both sides have spoken minimally and in only general terms about their extension discussions earlier this offseason and over the past couple of years. Cousins played his last campaign in Minnesota on a one-year deal worth $35 million and said during his introductory press conference with the Falcons that things had become more “year-to-year” with the Vikings, per Sports Illustrated.

The Vikings made Kirk Cousins an offer for more than one year that included guaranteed money in year two, sources tell @alec_lewis and me. Ultimately, the Falcons’ offer exceeded how far Minnesota was willing to go. The team is now focused on maximizing a flexible future. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 14, 2024

“The Vikings made Kirk Cousins an offer for more than one year that included guaranteed money in year two, sources tell @alec_lewis and me,” Russini reported via X on March 15. “Ultimately, the Falcons’ offer exceeded how far Minnesota was willing to go.”

Falcons Put Clock on Kirk Cousins’ Career by Drafting Michael Penix Jr. With No. 8 Pick

While it’s going too far to imply that the Falcons weren’t honest with Cousins about his future with the team, drafting Penix did two things: surprised Cousins and put a clock on his time under center in Atlanta.

It now appears unlikely that he will play out his entire four-year deal as the starter, as Penix’s rookie contract spans the exact same period of time and the Falcons will certainly want to learn what they have in their top-10 pick before they make decisions on his fifth-year option and/or a long-term extension.

Two or three years now looks like a good bet for Cousins’ starting window with Atlanta, though things could certainly shift in one direction or the other based on injuries for either player, how Cousins continues to age and how quickly Penix picks up the NFL learning curve.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, the Vikings have ushered in a new era under center after selecting national champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th pick in the draft Thursday night. He will have up to a full year to learn from the sidelines, as the team also added Sam Darnold on a one-year contract this offseason.