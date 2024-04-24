Vikings Get Final Call on Falcons, Kirk Cousins Draft Compensation

The Minnesota Vikings will have to wait until next year’s draft for any possible compensation for the Atlanta Falcons‘ alleged tampering with Kirk Cousins.

One day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that league sources believe the Falcons could face significant punishment for tampering with Cousins as early as draft week, Schefter amended his initial report with a statement from the NFL.

“The league’s review into tampering allegations against the Falcons and Eagles is ongoing and will not conclude this week, per the NFL,” Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 23.

There was growing speculation that the league may force the Falcons to forfeit significant draft capital ahead of the 2024 draft on April 25.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals tampered with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in February, and the resolution, a third-round pick swap between the two teams, was announced ahead of the 2023 draft.

There was chatter that the league could force the Falcons and Vikings to swap the No. 8 and No. 11 picks, which would benefit the Vikings’ chances at finding Cousins’ replacement.

However, the chance of that was dashed with the league’s announcement. Any punishment will come after the 2024 draft and would likely impact next year’s draft.

The NFL’s investigation began when Cousins admitted he connected with Falcons medical staff during the negotiation period ahead of free agency — before his contract with the Vikings expired.

Vikings’ Case for Compensation if Falcons Are Punished for Tampering With Kirk Cousins

While the Vikings had drawn a line in extension talks with Cousins months ago, there was still an opportunity for him to return if he couldn’t find a better deal in free agency.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed that negotiations with Cousins were “in a great place” ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, which has become tampering central for the league.

Cousins was coming off an Achilles tear he suffered in October that was perceived to hurt his free agency. However, the Falcons appeared confident enough to sign Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed just 90 minutes after free agency opening on Monday, March 13, without a physical.

In his introductory news conference in Atlanta, Cousins admitted to connecting with the Falcons medical staff during the negotiating period ahead of free agency — before his contract with the Vikings officially expired.

If there medical information was exchanged, it likely gave the Falcons enough confidence to offer a deal that paled the Vikings’ offer.

The league will have to weigh whether the information exchanged interfered with the Vikings’ chances of re-signing Cousins for there to be any sort of draft compensation coming Minnesota’s way by Atlanta.

Vikings Push Forward With Draft Plan

Despite no draft compensation from the Falcons in this year’s draft, the Vikings are still positioned to find the Cousins’ successor.

They hold the No. 11 and No. 23 picks in this year’s draft — a central core of a trade package that the Vikings could offer to move inside the top-five picks to land a blue-chip quarterback prospect.

The Vikings could also sit pat and take a quarterback later along with a difference-maker at another position like cornerback or defensive tackle.