Vikings Predicted to Part Ways With 1st-Round Pick After Just 2 Years

The Minnesota Vikings have upgraded personnel across several positions this offseason, which could leave a former first-round pick on the outside looking in at the final 53-man roster.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Thursday, May 2, authored a projection for the team’s depth chart following the NFL draft. The most meaningful omission he predicted came at the safety position in the form of Lewis Cine.

“This is probably the most trusted position group on the roster. [Harrison] Smith, [Camryn] Bynum, [Josh] Metellus, [Theo] Jackson and [Jay] Ward are essentially shoo-ins,” Lewis wrote. “Cine’s overall explosiveness and acclimation to [Brian] Flores’ defense will dictate whether or not he makes the team, but I’d be surprised if he beat out any of the other five.”

Lewis Cine Suffered Serious Injury Just 4 Games Into Vikings Career

Cine has had a rough go of it since Minnesota drafted him No. 32 overall in 2022.

He has appeared in just 10 games over two seasons and has yet to make a start. The vast majority of his work has come on special teams (118 snaps) while he has played minimally on defense (10 snaps), per Pro Football Reference.

Minnesota chose to relegate the former Georgia standout to special teams early in his rookie year. He then broke his leg in Week 4 during an international contest in London against the New Orleans Saints. The team returned to the United States, while Cine remained in England to undergo surgery.

Less than a month into his playing career, Cine was already battling a drawn-out recovery process, which he addressed during an interview with Lindsey Young of Vikings.com in April 2023.

I’m doing great. I’m progressing along. I’ve worked my tail off the whole offseason. I really appreciate the training staff, the dietician (Remi Famodu-Jackson), the strength coaches — everyone in the facility — for helping me get back together to where I am now. It’s a progression. I’m taking it a day at a time. Getting better a day at a time, stronger a day at a time. I’m not trying to look too far ahead. … Just be where my feet are.