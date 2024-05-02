Vikings Predicted to Part Ways With 1st-Round Pick After Just 2 Years

The Minnesota Vikings have upgraded personnel across several positions this offseason, which could leave a former first-round pick on the outside looking in at the final 53-man roster.
Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Thursday, May 2, authored a projection for the team’s depth chart following the NFL draft. The most meaningful omission he predicted came at the safety position in the form of Lewis Cine.
“This is probably the most trusted position group on the roster. [Harrison] Smith, [Camryn] Bynum, [Josh] Metellus, [Theo] Jackson and [Jay] Ward are essentially shoo-ins,” Lewis wrote. “Cine’s overall explosiveness and acclimation to [Brian] Flores’ defense will dictate whether or not he makes the team, but I’d be surprised if he beat out any of the other five.”
Lewis Cine Suffered Serious Injury Just 4 Games Into Vikings Career
Cine has had a rough go of it since Minnesota drafted him No. 32 overall in 2022.
He has appeared in just 10 games over two seasons and has yet to make a start. The vast majority of his work has come on special teams (118 snaps) while he has played minimally on defense (10 snaps), per Pro Football Reference.
Minnesota chose to relegate the former Georgia standout to special teams early in his rookie year. He then broke his leg in Week 4 during an international contest in London against the New Orleans Saints. The team returned to the United States, while Cine remained in England to undergo surgery.
Less than a month into his playing career, Cine was already battling a drawn-out recovery process, which he addressed during an interview with Lindsey Young of Vikings.com in April 2023.
I’m doing great. I’m progressing along. I’ve worked my tail off the whole offseason. I really appreciate the training staff, the dietician (Remi Famodu-Jackson), the strength coaches — everyone in the facility — for helping me get back together to where I am now.
It’s a progression. I’m taking it a day at a time. Getting better a day at a time, stronger a day at a time. I’m not trying to look too far ahead. … Just be where my feet are.
Lewis Cine Failed to Break Through on Vikings Defense During 2023 Campaign
Cine’s issues continued during 2023, as he dealt with a hamstring injury early in the year and was later a healthy scratch from several regular-season contests. All told, Cine appeared in just seven games during his second year, playing 84 snaps on special teams and only eight snaps on defense.
Now two seasons into his four-year, $11.5 million rookie deal, Cine has clearly not been worth the investment from the Vikings. Given how little he has contributed, even in the special teams phase of the game, it will be difficult for Minnesota to justify a roster spot for Cine if he doesn’t make a leap this summer into a player who figures to meaningfully add to winning for the first time in his career.
If Cine fails to make the 53-man roster, there is always a chance he could end up on the Vikings practice squad and continue to try and earn his way back into a role of some kind. Barring that, and assuming Lewis is correct in his prediction for Minnesota’s safety room, Cine’s time with the franchise could soon come to an end.