Vikings’ Trade Bid Deemed ‘Laughable’ Ahead of Draft, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings have attempted to court the New England Patriots in a trade for the No. 3 pick going back as early as the Senior Bowl in February.

However, the Patriots have only viewed the trade offers they’ve received as “laughable” and have yet to see a “serious” offer to their taste, just two days before the 2024 draft, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported on April 23.

“According to one source, the Patriots have fielded calls and trade offers for their first-round pick. However, the source indicated that those offers were ‘laughable’ and not close to getting the Patriots to move down,” Daniels wrote. “As of now, the team is still waiting for a ‘serious’ offer.”

Patriots Pumping Their Trade Leverage Ahead of Draft?

Daniels’ report should be taken with a grain of salt — he is a Patriots beat reporter. However, the grains of truth in his report cannot be discounted completely.

There is a real allure to land a high-upside prospect like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye — whichever quarterback the Washington Commanders don’t choose.

“A second source stated that he wasn’t sure that such an offer exists or that another team would be willing to put together an unprecedented package to move the Patriots off the No. 3 pick,” Daniels wrote.

There is an argument to be made that: if you have a chance to land the next Josh Allen, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers, you do it.

But the reasoning is questionable.

Daniels wrote that the Patriots are excited to usher in a new era at quarterback by trading away Mac Jones and signing Jacoby Brissett as part of that process.

Sure, Brissett can bear the burden of starting potentially the entire 2024 season in a Patriots offense that ESPN’s Mike Clay as a bottom-three unit following a quiet free agency.

But the Patriots already struck out with Jones, who they selected 15th overall in 2021. Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs and made the Pro Bowl his rookie year but failed to show sustainable success due to the offense’s atrophy.

The offense is in even worse shape than when Jones arrived in New England. Tackle Vederian Lowe, who was a Vikings roster-cut candidate before being traded to the Patriots, started eight games and played almost 500 snaps. The Patriots need more than a one-year rehaul for a rookie quarterback.

Are the Patriots willing to run it back at quarterback at the risk of wasting an even more valuable asset?

That’s what Daniels’ sources are posturing at a convenient time — two days ahead of the draft.

Vikings Positioned for Success Under 1 Condition

While all signs point toward the Vikings wanting to land Maye high in the draft, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah maintained that they’re “in love” with several quarterbacks at different values in the draft.

The offense is ready to support a young quarterback, and the team has ample cap space for the future due to the benefits of that quarterback. Kevin O’Connell has proven he can maximize quarterback talent and has the book on every prospect available.

All the Vikings have to do is pick one and the draft will be a success.