Drake Maye Name Drops Vikings & Giants Ahead of NFL Draft: Exclusive

Despite the cool in the Detroit air, Drake Maye remained calm and collected on the eve his football future will be decided at the 2024 NFL draft. Heavy Sports sat down with Maye for an exclusive interview in the NFL Draft Inner Circle presented by Courtyard by Marriott, just steps away from the stage in downtown Detroit.

When asked about notable conversations leading up to the draft, Maye pointed to two head coaches. Maye noted that Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell and New York Giants’ Brian Daboll were among the people the quarterback enjoyed meeting.

“Yeah, I think just meeting kind of all the GMs and head coaches I think is pretty sweet,” Maye told Heavy Sports in an April 24, 2024 interview. “Kind of meeting Coach [Kevin] O’Connell for the Vikings. Coach Daboll for the Giants, all these different coaches. Coach Quinn obviously for the Commanders and all these different coaches out there.

“And congratulating the new coaches like Coach [Jerod] Mayo in there. So, just meeting all the different head coaches and players you grew up watching kind of turn into coaches is pretty sweet.”

NFL Draft Rumors: Drake Maye Revealed Meetings With the Vikings, Giants & Falcons

Maye has mostly been linked to the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. Yet, the quarterback revealed additional teams have shown an interest during the pre-draft process. Maye mentioned the Vikings, Giants and Falcons as additional teams the quarterback met with at the NFL combine.

“Yeah at the combine, I met with the Vikings, Giants and Falcons, a bunch of teams out there that may take a quarterback,” Maye explained. “So, kind of met with them all. Just ready to go compete wherever it is.”

Drake Maye on Visit With the Patriots: ‘Got to Express Why I Think I Can Be the Pick’

The Vegas oddsmakers expect the Chicago Bears to select Caleb Williams, the Commanders to snag Jayden Daniels and Maye to head to the Patriots at No. 3. Maye spoke glowingly about his visit with the Patriots nearly 24 hours before the quarterback could hear his name called by the franchise.

“It was awesome. Went up there to Foxborough, got to see the place,” Maye remarked. “See all the dynasty, all the history there. Such a coveted kind of sports town. Coveted place to play.

“So, got to meet the new coaching staff. Got to meet Coach Mayo [which] was awesome, getting to spend time with him. Had a couple of other guys on the visit, just mingled with them,” Maye continued. “But really, just a typical day-in and day-out visit. You go in there and you talk some ball and just hang out. Got to express why I think I can be the pick and other than that, just ready to compete somewhere, wherever it is.”

Courtyard by Marriott Surprised Drake Maye by Bringing His Closest Friends & Family to the NFL Draft

Courtyard by Marriott is providing the unique opportunity of granting exclusive access to some of the most passionate NFL fans to watch the NFL draft from the theater floor; all while enjoying premium food, drinks and hospitality. As part of the celebration, Courtyard surprised Maye by sending some of his closest friends and family to the NFL draft.

“Courtyard was nice enough to actually surprise me with 10 of my hometown friends and family,” Maye said with a smile. “I was doing some social media content and next thing you know, they pop up out of nowhere and surprise me. It was a really cool moment.

“That’s kind of what Courtyard is they fuel the passion of NFL fans through travel. They had a chance to do that with me. I was focused on football and the draft and all this other stuff,” Maye added. “Next thing you know, I’ve got 10 friends and family to come here and kind of ease all the stress and all the nerves. They’ll be staying here and getting a chance to be at the draft themselves. So, it’s an awesome moment.”

Something tells us Maye’s crew will not have to wait long to hear his name called on the opening night of the NFL draft.