Vikings Urged to Trade for $60 Million Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings made a difficult decision to move on from Danielle Hunter this offseason but could replace the vaunted pass rusher with another Pro Bowl-caliber player on the edge — Trey Hendrickson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 24 that Hendrickson has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, who have not met Hendrickson’s demands for more “long-term security.”

Hendrickson, who turns 30 in December, is coming off the best season of his career. He tallied a franchise record 17.5 sacks last season en route to a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

The Bengals are approaching a crossroads for their roster with Joe Burrow entering the peak years of his contract and Ja’Marr Chase poised to reset the wide receiver market after Justin Jefferson gets his deal. Paying a premium edge rusher salary may be unrealistic for the Bengals, who could use the No. 18 overall pick to acquire one in the draft instead.

Hendrickson entering the penultimate year of a four-year, $60 million deal he signed back in 2020. Hendrickson is due to make $20.16 million next season and has an $18.66 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

The Vikings signed outside linebackers Jonathon Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel this offseason. Van Ginkel, praised for his versatility, may line up all over the field and open up the spot on the edge for another pass rusher.

Vikings Had Eyes on Trey Hendrickson in 2021

A 2017 third-round pick, Hendrickson surfaced in the final year of his rookie deal with the New Orleans Saints. In his first year as a starter, Hendrickson tallied 13.5 sacks and 50 pressures.

According to Josina Anderson, the Vikings were in on Hendrickson as a free agent in 2021. He went on to become a central piece of the Bengals’ rise to contender status. He’s averaged 80 pressures a season in Cincinnati.

While Hendrickson may only have a few years left of his prime, he’s looking for an extension to give himself security for the remainder of his career.

The Vikings are in an ideal position to stomach Hendrickson’s final two years of his current deal and offer him an extension that would make him a Viking for the rest of his career. He’s likely not looking to break the bank on the other side of 30 years old, and is merely looking for security.

That aligns well with the timeline of Jefferson’s extension and a rookie quarterback contract.

Trey Hendrickson’s Trade Value

It’s difficult to gauge Hendrickson’s trade value, but it definitely doesn’t exceed what the Vikings were attracting for Hunter last year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in June 2023 that the Vikings wanted at least a second-round pick for Hunter. The Vikings didn’t have much leverage with Hunter an impending free agent for the 2024 season.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger proposed the Jacksonville Jaguars send two fourth-round picks and a fifth-round pick for Hunter at October’s trade deadline — which could align with Hendrickson’s value.

A third-round pick or pair of Day 3 picks could be enough to land Hendrickson, but the Bengals have to be moved off him first after the franchise quickly rebuked his trade request, saying they’re not looking to move him.

But if the two sides cannot come to a resolution, the Bengals may be forced to move off Hendrickson — a similar situation the Vikings faced with Za’Darius Smith a year ago.