Vikings Urged to Sign $43 Million Playmaker After Rumored Talks

The Minnesota Vikings still have questions at wide receiver after Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison — fueling rumors of a potential signing of veteran Tyler Boyd.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson addressed the rumor that there has been contact with Boyd, saying that talks have not taken place with the Vikings, according to his sources.

However, Wolfson did not discount that the Vikings could look to add the veteran wide receiver later this offseason.

“Maybe eventually,” Wolfson said in response to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), but added that any chatter of contract talks is “negative” for now.

A 2016 second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd earned a four-year, $43 million contract extension in 2019 after a breakout 2018 season where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns. He was the 11th highest-graded receiver by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with an 84.2 receiving grade that season.

Boyd has maintained a consistent role despite the emergence of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He’s averaged 67 receptions and 752.3 yards receiving over the past three seasons.

PFF projected him to garner a two-year, 16.5 million contract worth $8.25 million a year in free agency.

“Boyd is a big slot receiver with solid blocking chops in the run game. He rarely ever drops a target and does well to sit down in soft spots of zones on key passing downs,” PFF’s free-agency report reads. “However, Boyd posted several career-low marks in 2023, and with so many big financial decisions facing Cincinnati, the Bengals may not be willing to offer him as much as other teams looking to upgrade their unit over the middle.”

Tyler Boyd Aligns With Vikings, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison’s Timeline

The Vikings are entering a new era with a new starting quarterback for the first time in six years. The cap savings from moving on from Kirk Cousins has resulted in priority free-agent signings at numerous positions.

There is still cap space to sign Boyd and still reach an extension that would make Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. A two-year deal for Boyd would be fitting for the Vikings, who would enter the meat of Jefferson’s contract by the time Boyd’s contract would expire in 2026.

Meanwhile, Addison would be poised for an extension as well. Supporting two elite wide receivers is the same dilemma the Bengals found themselves in this offseason with extensions talks pending with Chase and Higgins.

Boyd was made the odd-man-out in Cincinnati, but in Minnesota, he could receive one more lucrative extension in the twilight of his career before Addison is eligible for an extension.

Vikings Lack Reliable WR3 After K.J. Osborn’s Departure

The need for a WR3 comes in the wake of K.J. Osborn walking in free agency, signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the New England Patriots in March.

The Vikings still have Brandon Powell, who filled in admirably while Jefferson was out for seven games in 2023 — but Boyd would be an upgrade due to his frame and run-blocking ability.

There’s also Jalen “Speedy” Nailor, who enters the third season of his career and has yet to establish himself as a reliable weapon in the offense.

Trishton Jackson, N’Keal Harry and Lucky Jackson are the only other players who saw the field in 2023.