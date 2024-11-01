The 10 Most Disappointing NFL Rookies This Season, Ranked

NFL rookies come as a promise of new hope and talent when they are selected in April, and as such they often have a large fan burden on their shoulders come the season opener in September.

But it’s rare for rookies to deliver their finest work in their first season, normally requiring an adjustment and learning period of a year or so before finally blossoming into the kind of player they were envisioned to be.

This year, however, many of the rookies have gotten off to fast starts, even if only a couple have proven to be of “world beater” caliber. As always, however, there are some who have not managed to live up to their illustrious Top 50 draft status going into the middle portion of the regular season.

Here are Heavy’s 10 most disappointing NFL rookies this season:

10. Xavier Legette, WR – Carolina Panthers

Perhaps less his fault and rather that of the utterly dysfunctional Carolina Panthers, Legette has been unable to contribute meaningful yards and big plays in the new Andy Dalton-led offense. Despite just 177 receiving yards in six games, Legette has still managed some impressive moments, including his first touchdown reception versus the Cincinnati Bengals. But a first-round talent on a team starved for offensive ingenuity, besides Diontae Johnson, should be producing more, even if he was only the 32nd pick. Regardless, the complete implosion of the Panthers leaves little room to attribute mass blame to Legette, so as a compromise he lands here at No. 10.

9. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR – Arizona Cardinals

This may seem a little unfair, and given the lack of definitively poor play from first-round rookies that have gotten onto the field, the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer manages to just about sneak onto this list. Harrison‘s 300 receiving yards may seem adequate to pure stat-watchers, but 43% of those yards (130) came in just one game against the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams in September. Harrison has failed to consistently make plays and make an impact on games as a rookie, particularly against better defenses and No. 1 cornerbacks. Harrison undoubtedly has a bright future in this league, but coming out of college as the fourth-overall pick with the “generational talent” tag attached to him, it seems not unreasonable to attach the — at best — “disappointing” tag to the Ohio State alum’s play through the first seven games of the 2024 season.

8. Keon Coleman, WR – Buffalo Bills

Another perhaps seemingly unwarranted addition to the list, Coleman actually leads the Bills in receiving yards this season with 326, in addition to 2 touchdowns. However, a series of drops has limited his production in the high-powered, Joe Brady-run offense in which many believed he had the opportunity to immediately step in as the No. 1 receiver, after the offseason departure of Stefon Diggs. Considering his level of actualized production and non-exorbitant draft position — No. 33 overall — Coleman still very much has time to turn it around and perhaps become one of the better rookies of 2024.

7. Terrion Arnold, CB – Detroit Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold could have potentially sunk lower on this list were it not for an excellent display against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Despite this strong showing, Arnold has been inconsistent in his play, particularly in zone coverage where his focus and game IQ has come into question. Posting just a 49.7 PFF grade through seven games, Arnold is showing growing pains that initially seemingly validate his fall to the 24th pick in the draft, when many had him as a bona fide Top 15 player.

6. Chop Robinson, EDGE – Miami Dolphins

Robinson has been a starter at outside linebacker with starters Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb out on IR and has not managed to fill their rather larger boots — not recording a single sack this season. The former Penn State linebacker’s saving grace has been some otherwise disruptive play rushing the passer on the perimeter, where he has nonetheless impressed his coaches. Nonetheless, the lack of production for a starting edge rusher drafted by the Dolphins just outside the Top 20 of this year’s draft is certainly less than ideal, landing Robinson at No. 8.

5. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT – Atlanta Falcons

In what was a puzzling draft day move — although perhaps the lesser so of their first two draft picks — the Falcons gave up a third-round pick in order to move up to the No. 35 slot in the 2024 NFL Draft and selected Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. This was despite multiple supposedly higher-rated DT prospects still being on the table, including Braden Fiske and Jer’Zhan Newton, both of whom have impressed during their playing time in 2024. Orhorhoro has not been able to find his way anywhere near the starting lineup — having played just 51 snaps on defense all season, recording 4 tackles and not a single sack — with backups Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street recording significantly more playing time.

4. Rome Odunze, WR – Chicago Bears

Odunze came to the Bears with sky-high expectations, filling out a loaded offense weaponry containing DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet, for rookie QB Caleb Williams. While Williams has impressed — particularly in his past three games for the organization, Odunze has failed to make a significant imprint despite his 246 total receiving yards. With just 90 yards and no touchdowns over Williams’ past three (best) games, Odunze has yet to repeatedly demonstrate the kind of play that made him a Top 10 draft pick back in April.

3. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR – New England Patriots

The third consecutive receiver on this list, Polk has not managed to have anything close to the start he would have wanted, particularly given his impressive offseason start to his Patriots career. Polk has managed just 78 receiving yards, sixth on the team behind two second-year, sixth-round draft picks in Demario Douglas and Keyshon Boutte. If Polk was selected in the first round and New England’s offense was more dynamic as a whole, he may be a candidate to lead this list. Instead, he lands at No. 3.

2. Tyler Guyton, OT – Dallas Cowboys

Regarded by many as a raw talent coming out of Oklahoma, many believed that Guyton may need some adjustment time to the NFL. And they were right; while Guyton’s athleticism and sheer ability are on display in flashes, the 6-foot-8 behemoth has allowed 4 sacks and 13 pressures through seven games, accruing a 49.7 grade from PFF. Guyton’s spot with the Cowboys is perhaps unenviable, replacing future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith, and he may grow and find his footing in the ensuing months and years, but for now his play has certainly not lived up to his first-round billing.

1. Dallas Turner, EDGE – Minnesota Vikings

Turner came to Minnesota on account of a draft day trade in which the Vikings sent third- and fourth-round picks in 2025 to the Jaguars in order to move up to the 17th overall pick and take the Alabama star edge rusher. Since then, Turner’s tenure has been distinctly unimpressive, with his playing time reduced from 51% of defensive snaps in the Week 1 opener, to just 7% against the Lions in Week 7, an almost impressively low number considering the Vikings’ mediocre quality on the edge. With just 1 sack and 6 tackles, contributing in just 82 snaps in the third of the season, Turner needs to improve his overall play in order to get onto the field and improve his production.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!