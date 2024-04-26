Bill Belichick Breaks Down Film of Patriots No. 3 Selection Drake Maye

After entertaining trade offers and claiming they were “open for business,” the New England Patriots ultimately opted to stand their ground and make their selection at the third pick of the NFL draft, choosing North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Standing tall at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing in at 223 pounds, Maye enters the fold ready to compete for the starting quarterback position, initially vying against veteran free-agent addition Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots’ quarterback depth chart includes 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe and second-year player Nathan Rourke.

Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, did something he’s never done. For the first time in 24 years, he openly shared his thoughts on a Patriots draft pick. During an appearance on ESPN+’s “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular”, Belichick wasted no time dissecting the pick, offering his insights and analysis directly on air for all to hear. He even had a film on Maye, breaking down Maye’s decision-making and ability.

Belichick Gives Immediate Feedback On Maye

The first thing Belichick did was address some of the comparisons to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. Maye has the size of Allen, but being compared to one of the most dynamic players in the NFL isn’t an easy comparison to live up to.

“Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen.… we’ll see about that. I think there are some comparisons with size and athleticism, but Josh Allen is a pretty special player,” Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular on YouTube.

Belichick reiterated what analysts have been saying about Maye for the past few months: he has excellent size and a big arm but is very inexperienced. “A very talented kid. Good size, runs well, has a good arm. Just he hasn’t played very much. He really doesn’t have a lot of experience. He makes some big plays. … He’s gonna need some work in reading defenses, reading coverages,” Belichick explained.

"Drake Maye makes some amazing plays that you really like.. He can really drive the ball and he's a freak athlete" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSDraftSpectacular https://t.co/wJHIM1vS9Q pic.twitter.com/RvmUZpXDra — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

Belichick then complimented Maye on his ability to make every throw on the field. He then went on to break down the film, critiquing some of Maye’s decision-making and his eagerness to escape the pocket just a bit too early at times. “He’s kind of quick to bail out of the pocket. He’s gonna have to hang in there a little bit longer to find those receivers. … This is a kid who can make all of the throws. He just needs to be more consistent. … Transitioning from a college quarterback to a pro quarterback, he’s just going to need some time and experience.”

Drake Maye is Just Trying to be Drake Maye

Drake Maye is fully aware of the lofty expectations Patriot fans have when it comes to quarterback play and competing for championships. And Maye knows that this has been and just might be Tom Brady’s town forever. But he’s not trying to be Tom Brady or fill Tom Brady’s shoes.

In an interview directly following the Patrtios selection of Maye, he acknowledged the greatness of Brady and his accomplishments. Still, he recognized there is no point in trying to be Tom Brady. “Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T… He’s the best that ever played this game. I’m not gonna be Tom Brady. I’m just gonna try to be Drake Maye”, said the newest Patriots draft selection.

Maye hopes the comparisons can stop and Brady can be a mentor and help the young quarterback achieve success in New England. He talked about his hopes of getting to know Brady. “Hopefully get to know him a little bit and other than that just try to soak it up and be a sponge — try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town”, said Maye.