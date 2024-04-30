Bill Belichick Set to Join Former Patriots Greats on Panel to Roast Tom Brady

The upcoming roast of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be a must-see for Patriots fans. Tom Brady’s former teammates are set to bring the heat as celebrity roasters on the Netflix special “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that NFL legends Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski are among the lineups.

Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski are some who will roast the GOAT at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on May 5 live on Netflix. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

Adding to the anticipation, Brady’s former head coach, Bill Belichick, is also reportedly joining the roster of roasters. With such a star-studded lineup, this roast promises to deliver plenty of laughs and memorable moments. And everyone will want to see just how Belichick decides to roast his former quarterback.

The special, affectionately abbreviated “GROAT” will be hosted by Kevin Hart and accompanied by fellow comedian Jeff Ross. It will go live on Netflix on Sunday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of the “Netflix is a Joke Fest,” the streaming giant’s annual comedy festival.

No One is Safe on the Brady Roasting Panel

As Tom Brady takes center stage as the main target of the evening’s roast, Bill Belichick won’t escape unscathed either. With former teammates like Edelman and Gronkowski in the mix, there’s potential for some bonus roasting aimed at their former coach. Over the years since Gronkowski left New England, he’s provided some interesting sound bites regarding his time in Foxborough, specifically about his relationship with Belichick.

As Belichick has transitioned from head football coach to a role in football media, we’ve seen more of a candid side of the future hall-of-fame coach. On The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, Belichick appeared to enjoy sharing some old stories and leaning into some banter with the enthusiastic personalities on the McAfee show. It will be interesting to see what Belichick has cooked up for his former players on roast night.

"The most interesting trade was the Randy Moss trade.. We had been trying to trade for him for two months.. The first two times I called him to say we got him he hung up the phone because he thought it was a prank" 😂😂 ~ Bill Belichick#PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/ov13j9L7Xg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

However, Brady will have the last laugh, as he can fire back at all his roasters during the event’s conclusion. Known for his sharp wit, Brady rarely misses his mark so that we can expect some epic comebacks and playful jabs from the GOAT.

Football Fans Will be Seeing Much More of Tom Brady

The Netflix comedy special is just the start of when football fans can expect to see the future Hall of Fame quarterback in the spotlight. Brady is set to embark on an exciting new chapter as a sports broadcaster with Fox Sports, with his debut scheduled at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.

This move will see Brady become Fox’s lead color commentator, kicking off his monumental 10-year, $375 million contract. With this groundbreaking deal, Brady will elevate to the highest echelons of sports commentary, securing his status as the highest-paid sports commentator in history.

Recently, there have been rumblings about a possible Brady return to the NFL, perhaps even with the Patriots. But new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo put those rumors to rest and explained it’s more likely we see Brady as a Patriots coach instead of making plays on the field. However, as he awaits approval from the NFL to be named a minority owner in the Raiders organization and prepares for his new role as the highest commentator in sports, it appears more evident than ever that Brady will be on the sidelines for good.