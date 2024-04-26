C.J. Stroud Made Emphatic Statement About Patriots’ Drake Maye

The New England Patriots did it right when they selected Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Just ask 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s live draft watch-along (h/t B/R Gridiron), Houston Texans’ quarterback Stroud quickly answered “I feel like Drake Maye is,” when asked which rookie passer in this class is the most NFL-ready, going on to say, “you watch his tape, just his arm talent jumps off.”

Delving a little deeper, Stroud admitted he made mistakes as a rookie last season. Mostly related to “risks” scrambling from the pocket. Fortunately, Stroud doesn’t see the same issue in Maye’s game: “When you watch his tape, he scrambles when he needs to, he throws guys open. He has rollout ability, different arm angles.”

That’s quite an endorsement from a player who threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns during his debut season in the pros. It was wasn’t the only vote of confidence Maye received on draft night. No less an authority than former Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick reserved special praise for the 21-year-old “freak athlete.”

There are plenty of high-profile fans of the decision to select Maye, but managing expectations will be the next challenge for Patriots’ head coach Jerod Mayo.

Drake Maye Won’t Make C.J. Stroud-Like Impact Early

Expecting Maye to immediately replicate Stroud’s impact is probably unrealistic, but the physical tools are there for the ex-North Carolina standout to eventually scale similar heights. Those traits include a quick release, coupled with a willingness to run and beat defenses on the ground.

All of Maye’s key qualities show up in these highlights from B/R Gridiron.

Drake Maye is ready to lead the Patriots back to glory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PliOY7cFKY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 26, 2024

His all-action playing style yielded 63 touchdowns through the air, to go with 16 scores on the deck for the Tar Heels, per Sports Reference. The pedigree is there, but Maye is still unlikely to do what Stroud did in Houston, instantly transforming the Texans from 3-13-1 into a surprise playoff team.

Drake Maye Will Need Help

Arguably the most impressive thing about Maye’s stats is how often he posted big numbers despite lacking an elite supporting cast. He struggled for targets in 2023, after wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green had graduated to the NFL, but Maye still threw for 3,608 yards.

The ability to get a lot out of modest weapons is good news for the Patriots, who lack the playmakers Maye will eventually need. Particularly in the wide receiver room, where veterans K.J. Osborn and Kendrick Bourne offer speed and versatility, while DeMario Douglas is a record-breaker underneath.

What’s missing is a true No. 1 receiver who can stretch the field on the outside. The Pats could also use a nifty, pass-catching running back, as well as a more dynamic and consistent athlete at tight end.

That’s a pretty hefty shopping list of must-haves for a team counting on Maye to revive its fortunes.

Fortunately, the rest of the draft provides Mayo and Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf ample opportunity to add the help Maye needs. They can start by plundering the healthy resources still available from a deep and talented wide receiver class.

The Texans provided Stroud with Tank Dell in Round 3 a year ago, and the Patriots should follow a similar formula. If they emerge from the middle rounds with a genuine go-to target, this draft will rate as a major success for first-year duo Mayo and Wolf.