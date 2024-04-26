Patriots Discussed Trade for All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Drafting Drake Maye: Report

Getting a go-to wide receiver isn’t something the New England Patriots are shying away from. Not after reports emerged the AFC East franchise talked about a trade involving San Francisco 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel before selecting quarterback Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

That’s according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. She revealed the Pats had “preliminary trade discussions” with the Niners about a deal for the All-Pro, dual-threat playmaker.

I'm told the #Patriots had preliminary trade discussions on #49ers WR Deebo Samuel prior to the NFL Draft, per source. In general, when teams explore potential transactions with other clubs, finding middle ground on compensation can be challenging. There are always many… pic.twitter.com/bOXi1GtcNJ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2024

Samuel and his fellow 49ers’ wideout Brandon Aiyuk have been frequent subjects of trade speculation during draft week. A lot of the speculation has involved the Patriots, with Aiyuk said to be the subject of other talks.

There’s an obvious need for a new playmaker in the passing game for the Patriots. Especially if the team is going to help Maye reach his full potential.

The 49ers look like an ideal trade partner after they selected a receiver in Round 1. Yet, news from San Francisco’s key decision-makers indicates suitors will find it difficult to strike a deal for either Samuel or Aiyuk.

49ers Standing Firm on Samuel’s Future

Aiyuk’s name has been at the centre of trade rumors for a while, but Samuel entered the mix on draft night. Shortly after the 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick in the opening round on Thursday, April 25.

A post from Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle revealed “the 49ers are now more likely to deal Deebo Samuel than they are Brandon Aiyuk.”

Things appear to have changed in the last few hours, however. A report from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner provided this update from 49ers’ general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan: “Lynch and Shanahan acknowledged that there had been discussions with other teams Thursday. But Lynch said no deals came close to happening, while Shanahan said a trade of Aiyuk or fellow wideout Deebo Samuel never seemed likely”

That appears to put a pin in any hopes the Patriots had of adding Samuel. It’s perhaps for the best, even though the player named All-Pro in 2021 would add some much-needed game-breaking dynamism to a rebuilding New England offense.

Ultimately though, the Patriots have what they need to galvanise their attack and still add talent around Maye, without having to trade.

Patriots Don’t Need to Trade for WR Help

Yes, the Patriots have the ammunition to swing a deal for an established pass-catcher. The second pick in Round 2, as well as selections early in the third and fourth rounds, form decent enough incentives for teams looking to trade veteran talent.

Alternatively, Patriots’ head coach Jerod Mayo and Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf could keep those picks and add at least one receiver from a draft class deep at the position. Some of the options include Michigan’s Rome Wilson and Oregon burner Troy Franklin, according to Patriots.com staff writer Evan Lazar.

There’s also the not-so small matter of the Pats already possessing a similar rushing and receiving threat to Samuel. His former 49ers teammate Kendrick Bourne.

Finding ways to combine Bourne’s skill-set with deep threat K.J. Osborn and receiver-turned-running back Antonio Gibson is how new coordinator Alex Van Pelt builds an offense around Maye.

That task can be helped by the Patriots using as much draft capital as possible to add some younger weapons to the mix.