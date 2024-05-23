Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye is Fitting in Just Fine With Boston Sports Fans

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been a star since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2017. Before the Celtics’ game one of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, Tatum met another New England third-round pick. Drake Maye, the Patriots‘ No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft, met up with Tatum on May 21 at TD Garden. The Celtics star caught up with Maye, who has been integrating himself into the Boston sports scene since the Patriots rookie minicamp took place in May.

Maye, present for the thrilling overtime victory in which Boston defeated the Indiana Pacers, had a brief conversation with Tatum outside the Celtics locker room. Beyond exchanging general pleasantries, the New England Patriots quarterback shared an interesting story with Tatum. Maye’s older brother, Luke Maye, guarded Tatum during the North Carolina product’s first start with the Tar Heels in 2017. Tatum also gifted Maye a jersey, which he wore for game one.

UNC and Duke finding common ground in Boston 🤝@jaytatum0 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/HsLD9Gh2CF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2024

Technically, these two are supposed to be rivals due to the heated rivalry between their alma maters. Maye was a quarterback at North Carolina, and Tatum played hoops for their heated rival, the Duke Blue Devils. Tatum, who played one season at Duke before entering the NBA, faced off against North Carolina three times, including once in the ACC Tournament. During these matchups, Tatum held a 2-1 record against UNC, averaging 18.6 points per game. His performances in these high-stakes games showcased his talent and set the stage for his successful transition to the professional level.

Drake Maye shows off his new Celtics jersey for ESPN pic.twitter.com/n2sniaW9F7 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 21, 2024

Maye is Taking the Tour of Boston Sports Franchises

Fellow Patriots rookie Ja’Lynn Polk joined Drake Maye at Game 4 of the Panthers-Bruins second-round matchup at TD Garden. The quarterback and wide receiver duo embraced their new home, mingling with fans instead of opting for a suite. During the second period of the Bruins‘ 3-2 loss, Maye and Polk energized the crowd, jumping to their feet and prompting a roaring applause.

New Patriots Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk are here. pic.twitter.com/o2fvtyLQvj — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 13, 2024

New England’s 2024 first and second-round draft picks each sported custom Bruins sweaters. Maye, set to wear his signature No. 10 on the football field, proudly displayed his name and number in black and gold. On the other hand, Polk wore his new No. 1 despite having worn No. 2 at the University of Washington. Their enthusiastic presence and integration into the local sports culture are already making them fan favorites in New England.

Maye Meets With Former Patriots Quarterbacks

Drake Maye, who grew up just outside of Charlotte, N.C., recently had the chance to meet one of his childhood idols, former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Newton, who was working for the NFL Network during the draft, took time to connect with Maye. The former Carolina Panthers superstar, who also played for the New England Patriots during the 2020 season, shared valuable insights with the young quarterback. He shared Newton’s comments during his introduction at Gillette Stadium.

“The first thing he said was about the fans. What a great city, great sports town, great sports area here in New England. Got the Celtics right over there and the Red Sox and the Bruins,” Maye said during his introductory press conference Friday at Gillette Stadium. “So, just a great sports city was the first thing he said. He said just to be yourself, enjoy it, embrace it.”

Maye was also included in a group of rookies who shared breakfast, during which they discussed sports and business, as highlighted in a social media post by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. This exclusive gathering also featured Jay-Z, who offered valuable advice and insights to Maye and other NFL rookies alongside former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“We talked about life and a little football,” Brady said, “but from the tape I’ve been watching, I think they have a great opportunity ahead. See you all on the road this year and I can’t wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline!