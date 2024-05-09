Patriots Set to Kickoff First Rookie Minicamp Under New Head Coach Jerod Mayo

With the 2024 NFL Draft now concluded, the New England Patriots are gearing up for their next milestone: rookie minicamp. Scheduled to kick off on May 10 and continue to May 11, this event will gather the Patriots’ draft picks and undrafted free agents recently signed by the team. Additionally, several other prospects have been invited to participate in the rookie minicamp, offering them a chance to showcase their skills and potentially earn a roster spot with the Patriots as they progress toward the mandatory minicamp in June.

Of course, Patriots fans and the football world are excited to see the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Drake Maye, for the first time at a Patriots facility for football activities. But there is also excitement surrounding new offensive weapons, such as second-round draft pick Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-round selection Javon Baker.

Baker has made headlines since the draft with some eye-catching quotes and soundbites, and there is a good chance we could be in for more of them during this upcoming camp. New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo continues to mold the franchise into his own shape, and a significant change will be the media access he is granting to the Patriots’ rookie minicamp. This will provide a look behind the scenes that the media has never experienced during a rookie minicamp in Foxborough.

A Change in Player Access

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots will grant media access when rookie minicamp commences on May 11. This marks a shift from Bill Belichick’s leadership’s typically closed-door approach.

Belichick had historically kept rookie minicamps off-limits to reporters, aligning with his broader philosophy of limiting media access. His rationale, articulated during a training camp session in July 2017, highlights concerns about premature judgments based on early practices, which may not accurately reflect a player’s true abilities, positively or negatively. Belichick sounded off on the matter to reporters.

“You know, you guys are asking a lot of questions about what have we seen from ‘this’ guy, what are we seeing from ‘that’ guy. We’ve yet to put on pads, alright?” Belichick said to reporters. “I understand that this is a pretty talented group of evaluators in this room, but in all honesty, our evaluations come more in training camp when we actually practice, and we can fully execute the techniques and the plays that we’re trying to do.”

But with Mayo granting media access and the excitement surrounding an entirely new coaching staff and the newest offensive weapons, it’s hard to imagine we won’t hear about some way too early evaluations regarding these rookies.

Drake Maye Prepares For His First Football Activities in New England

Drake Maye, the newly minted quarterback for the New England Patriots, expressed his anticipation for the forthcoming rookie minicamp, signaling a transition from the exhaustive draft process to acclimating to his new team.

With visits, pro days, and pre-draft interviews now in the rearview mirror, Maye’s primary focus shifts towards integrating into the Patriots’ system and preparing for his inaugural NFL campaign. When queried about areas for improvement on a recent segment of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand, Maye acknowledged the need for refinement in certain aspects of his game. Also, he commented on his excitement about getting going.

“I’m pumped. I’m pumped. We get in on Thursday, so I’m super excited to get with the guys…That’s kinda one of the best parts about coming to a new team is getting acclimated with the guys”, said Maye.

After the excitement of getting to a new city and settling in at the facilities wears off, Maye is fully aware that he needs to get straight to work as he has an entirely new offensive system to learn with a new coaching staff. “The biggest thing is being detailed with coach Van Pelt’s offense, knowing all the details first,” said the rookie. “I think going out there like a deer in the headlights as a rookie is not smart. So, really fine-tuning that and really studying it, getting to know it, and being able to teach it back to somebody.

“That’s kind of how I learn things,” Maye added. “Being able to teach it back to somebody is when I really feel like you know it. So, grind that, get really detailed in the playbook, all the motions, all the little stuff.”