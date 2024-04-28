Patriots Sign Draft Pick QB’s College Tight End

While recently-drafted New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton doesn’t want to convert to tight end, the team brought in his former college tight end instead.

New England signed former Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren after the NFL Draft on April 27. Milton and Warren played three seasons together for the Volunteers from 2021 to 2023.

The Patriots took Milton in the sixth round of the draft on April 27, the second quarterback chosen by New England in the draft. New England, of course, took former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick on April 25.

Warren adds depth to the Patriots’ tight end room as the fifth one. The Patriots also drafted former Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell in the seventh round, and he will join Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and Mitchell Wilcox on the roster.

Warren isn’t a big pass-catcher amid just 53 receptions for 607 yards and eight touchdowns in his college career. He has solid run blocking skills according to NFL Draft Diamonds, which could help the Patriots running game if he makes the 53-man roster.

Jacob Warren Learned From 1-Time Patriots Tight End

Tennessee’s offense was moving so fast that Jacob Warren scored a TD before they could finish showing the replay of Hendon Hooker’s run pic.twitter.com/eBtDUzkTfc — zach ragan (@zachTNT) March 9, 2023

Before the draft, Warren prepped for the NFL as he worked with former NFL tight end Lee Smith. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native, played with five different NFL teams, including the Patriots, in his career from 2011 to 2021. Smith caught 73 passes for 523 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

“My mom actually saw a post on Twitter or Instagram or something that a former NFL player and local guy was opening a gym,” Warren told Off The Hook’s Dave Hooker in January. “[Smith] seemed like a good guy. Someone that I would like to be around and associate myself with.”

“I reached out to [Smith] and I said, I know you probably don’t know me, but you seem like the type of person that can help me a lot,” Warren said. “[You] can help me grow, can help me reach the things that I want to reach. I want to be mentored and learn what I can from you about the game, about life, about work… working out, lifting weights, all these things about the NFL, just everything.”

A fifth-round pick from Marshall in 2011, Smith spent training camp with the Patriots before the team cut him before the season. He signed with the Buffalo Bills followed by stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, the Bills again, and Atlanta Falcons.

Jacob Warren Praises Joe Milton’s Athleticism

Decent start for Tennessee Joe Milton 81-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play pic.twitter.com/ZQRF1KPS6q — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 23, 2023

Warren speaks highly of Milton, who will likely be a project quarterback for the Patriots. New England already has Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke.

In particular, Warren praises Milton’s athleticism and playmaking with his legs. Milton rushed for 299 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 carries last season.

“It changes things in the game, man,” Warren said during “The Vol Report” via Hooker. “That was something that Hendon [Hooker] did really well last year, was extend plays with his legs and add a whole element to the offense of hey, you also probably need to cover that guy, make sure he doesn’t escape the pocket because he can do a lot of damage.”