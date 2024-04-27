New Patriots Wide Receiver Sends Strong Message Amid Draft Selection

Newly-drafted New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker wanted to let everyone know the show has begun on Saturday.

“Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Baker told reporters after the Patriots took him in the fourth round of the draft.

A 6-foot-1, 202-pound wideout, Baker had 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns with Central Florida in 2023. The Patriots could use a boost at wide receiver after a dismal passing attack last year that amounted to 3,392 yards and 16 touchdowns.

New Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the third pick in the draft, contacted Baker right away. The Patriots made Baker the team’s second receiver selected after Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk went to the team in the second round.

“[Maye] told me congrats and let’s get to work… Ja’Lynn Polk… we got a connection going on too. Us three, alone, just gonna bring back the winning mentality that everybody likes in Boston,” Baker said.

Both Baker and Polk fill a serious void for the Patriots — deep threats. They graded 99.9 each for deep targets last year according to Pro Football Focus.

Javon Baker a Skilled Playmaker

Baker averaged 21.9 yards per catch last year, the best among the receivers in the draft. ESPN’s Steve Muench noted Baker’s skill set as an athletic and creative pass catcher.

“Baker has excellent eye coordination and can pluck the ball out of the air,” ESPN’s Steve Muench in his pre-draft analysis. “His top-end speed is average, but he has the frame, vertical and body control to make acrobatic catches and win contested catches downfield.”

“Baker is an instinctive open-field runner, he runs hard and flashes the ability to make the first defender miss after the catch. He has a good feel for how to attack zone looks and leverage defensive backs as a route runner, “Muench added.

Ja’Lynn Polk Brings Big Talent to Patriots

#Patriots second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk has officially arrived at Gillette Stadium. Looks like he will be rocking #1 👀 (via @jpolk_22 IG) pic.twitter.com/BaXJgUqqso — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) April 27, 2024

Muench likewise had positive reviews on Polk, who had 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. He stands at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

“Polk is a natural hands catcher with the radius and strength to reward his quarterback for throwing to him in 50/50 situations,” Muench wrote. “With body control, he can adjust to passes thrown outside his frame and on back-shoulder throws.

“Polk tracks the ball well and has the speed to challenge vertically,” Muench added. “He’s tough and can make plays in traffic. He also runs hard and has the balance to break tackles after the catch.”

Muench also highlighted how Polk will benefit the Patriots receiving corps. While the Patriots had nine receivers on the depth chart going into the draft, Polk could break in right away.

“There were 77 players that had more receiving yards than New England’s leading receiver last season and Kendrick Bourne is coming off a torn ACL,” Muench wrote. “The Patriots signed K.J. Osborn this offseason, but saying they need to continue to add playmakers after taking quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall is an understatement. Polk should be a Day 1 starter.”

New England didn’t have a receiver go over 49 catches, 561 yards, or six touchdowns in 2023.