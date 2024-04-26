Blockbuster Patriots Trade Proposal Lands $71 Million Wide Receiver

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could have one of the game’s best wide receivers to work with on Day Two of the NFL Draft.

In this proposed trade, the Patriots land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. The Patriots would also acquire the 49ers’ sixth-round pick at No. 215, and the 49ers would receive the No. 34 pick plus a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Patriots division rival, the Buffalo Bills, had a similar trade this offseason involving star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills sent Diggs plus a sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in 2025.

San Francisco stirred the trade rumor mill on Thursday night with the selection of Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31. The 49ers have been dealing with contract talks for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk all offseason, and Samuel’s name also came up on Thursday night.

Deebo Samuel ‘More Likely’ to Get Traded Than Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Niners were “more likely to deal” Samuel instead of Aiyuk. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported later that night about discussions regarding a trade with Samuel or Aiyuk happened but didn’t develop.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported on Friday that “league sources indicated Deebo Samuel is more likely [than Aiyuk] to be traded” still. Giardi added that both the Patriots and Bills — which both have high second-round picks — “have interest” in Samuel.

“I don’t get the sense they were close to trading Aiyuk last night. I think they would have done it maybe for a one, but it kind of feels like — this is not reporting [but] this is just more my general feel of the situation,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said during “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday before he explained more, “it feels like there’s a little bit of a push to keep Aiyuk now and could Deebo be had? Maybe.”

“Deebo’s got two years left. He’s already been paid once,” Rapoport added. “Teams might be interested like I could see it.”

A Physical Could Get in the Way

After selecting WR Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick, what's up with the trade rumors surrounding @49ers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel?@RapSheet on what he's hearing before #NFLDraft Night 2:#NFL #FTTB pic.twitter.com/xxFzWW5Lrj — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 26, 2024

Rapoport noted the physical is a concern on a draft night trade if the 49ers do it. NFL players have to complete a physical in the trade process.

“Let’s say the 49ers trade him tonight on the clock for a third rounder or something, and … he fails the physical, and then your like they already used the pick, so it’s to do,” Rapoport said. “It’s a challenge.”

Rapoport referenced the Marquise “Hollywood” Brown draft day trade in 2022 when the Arizona Cardinals sent him to the Baltimore Ravens as an example. Brown took his physical before the teams announced the draft during the draft, Rapoport noted.

New England could afford to take on Samuel’s three-year, $71.5 million deal, and the Patriots desperately need talent at wide receiver. The offense averaged 13.9 points per game in 2023, and no Patriots receiver managed more than 49 catches, 561 yards, or six touchdowns.

Samuel has 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 for the Niners. He three seasons 802 yards or more in his career, and Samuel has caught at least 56 passes in every year of his career except for 2020 where he play