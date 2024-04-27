Eliot Wolf Explains Strategy to Swap Second-Round Picks, Draft Ja’Lynn Polk

When the New England Patriots traded out of the 34th overall pick to the 37th, with a few players on the board that the Patriots had been linked to, there was a brief moment of confusion and frustration amongst Patriots fans. But Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf expressed genuine enthusiasm about how it played out for their second-round selection. Following the proceedings on Friday night, Wolf remarked that he felt the board aligned favorably for the Patriots, particularly addressing a massive need at wide receiver.

In a strategic move, the Patriots traded down from the 34th to the 37th pick with the Los Angeles Chargers, simultaneously leveraging a fifth-round pick for a fourth-round selection. With their newly acquired pick, they secured Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. At the time, University of Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey was still on the board, and quite a few analysts and mock drafts had the Patriots selecting McConkey at 34. But Wolf explained Polk was the player they were targeting all along.

Final results of this trade… Patriots get:

-WR Ja’Lynn Polk

-WR Javon Baker Chargers get:

-WR Ladd McConkey

“Polk was a guy we had targeted,” said Wolf. “We felt, based on some of the intel that we had from other teams, that we would be able to trade back a little bit and still get him,” Wolf said. “So, we made that deal and were able to move up from the fifth to the fourth with the Chargers.”

What Does Ja’Lynn Polk Bring to New England?

Following the trade with the Chargers, who selected wide receiver Ladd McConeky, there was speculation that the Patriots might lean towards selecting Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell with the pick. Still, ultimately, they opted for Ja’Lynn Polk, the big-bodied former Husky known for making contested catches appear routine on the college field.

Polk’s skill set aligns perfectly with the Patriots’ needs, particularly in providing their quarterbacks with a target capable of making plays outside the numbers and stretching the field. While he may not possess elite speed, Polk compensates with physicality, excelling in contested catch situations and showcasing a knack for winning jump-ball scenarios—a trait the Patriots have long awaited.

Perhaps overshadowed by the presence of Rome Odunze, one of the top receivers in the draft class, or due to his less flashy style of play, Polk’s talents were somewhat overlooked in the lead-up to the draft. NFL insider Jordan Schultz, during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” highlighted Polk’s potential, likening him to Puka Nacua, a player who was overlooked in last year’s draft but put together a record-setting rookie campaign in Los Angeles. This comparison underscores the belief among personnel executives in Polk’s ability to make a significant impact akin to that of his highly touted counterparts.

No Shortage of Highlight Plays From Polk

One reason the Patriots targeted Polk was his versatility. He can line up anywhere on the field and be dangerous. He possesses elite catchability skills, especially in traffic. Eliot Wolf discussed his versatility and how they see it translating to the NFL.

Wolf said he believes Polk can play “X,” “Z” and slot receiver. “He’s a guy that we had our eye on for a while, “Wolf said. “He’s a really good fit in our offense. He’s really tough, he’s strong, he can run all the routes, play inside-outside. He’s a good blocker. He’s really competitive, both for the ball in the air and as a run-after-catch player. He’s really just kind of a versatile, do-everything type guy. He ran a little bit faster than a lot of people expected, but when you turn the tape on, you see him running by people. So, definitely excited to add him to the mix.”

Polk’s highlights display these skills, and there are plenty of them. Patriots fans have a lot to be excited about in this playmaker.