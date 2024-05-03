Matthew Judon Sends Message to Patriots Rookie WR Following Viral Quote

The New England Patriots selected rookie wide receiver Javon Baker in the 2024 NFL draft, and Baker didn’t take long to make headlines. From the moment he was selected, Baker made it clear that he has big plans for his NFL career by dropping an all-time quote on social media, one that immediately went viral in New England and the football world.

“Just come to the home stadium and bring y’all popcorn. That’s all I can tell y’all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Baker said on social media immediately following the news that he was selected by the New England Patriots.

The quote spread like wildfire, and seemingly everyone heard it, including Patriots veteran linebacker Matthew Judon. Judon was on “The Money Down Podcast” featuring former Patriots running back James White, and Judon delivered a message to the young Patriots wide receiver.

Judon certainly didn’t scold or tell him he better be ready for everyone’s best shot. The Patriots star linebacker encouraged Baker to keep that same energy when camp starts. “Don’t do that for the public… and then come in here with your backpack on, having your head down. Man! You just told people in a wheelchair to stand up… Be that… cause if you can’t be comfortable at your job… it’s just gon’ get awkward, and you gon’ stop liking the game,” said Judon.

Matthew Judon’s thoughts on #Patriots rookie Javon Baker’s viral quote: “Don’t do that for the public… and then come in here with your backpack on, having your head down. Man! You just told people in a wheelchair to stand up… Be that [guy]… cause if you can’t be comfortable… pic.twitter.com/uNXuGfESXD — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) May 3, 2024

No Lack of Confidence for Baker

Just days after his “the wheelchair” quote went viral, Baker had another quote go viral. This time, the UCF product questioned how he went so low in the draft. Baker was the 19th wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL draft, a position he disagrees with.

“No way in (expletive) America 10 receivers better than me,” Baker said in a recent video on social media. “You’re out of your (expletive) mind.”

With pick No. 110, the Patriots selected Baker out of Central Florida. Standing six-foot-one-inch, Baker brings a potent combination of size, speed, and playmaking ability to the Patriots’ receiving corps. His standout performance at UCF, where he racked up an impressive 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games last season, underscores his potential to make an immediate impact at the NFL level.

Baker’s journey to the Patriots began at Alabama, where he initially showcased his talents before transferring to UCF, where he experienced a notable spike in his production—his impressive season earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

Baker Releases Hilarious Video Following Viral Quote

If Matthew Judon wants Baker to stay true to himself and maintain the same personality he has displayed since being selected by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft, it appears Judon will get his way. Following the viral “wheelchair quote,” Baker released a video on social media to follow up on the quote, which also went viral.

Baker brought a lot of attention and lightheartedness to the Patriots’ offseason, which was certainly not the norm during the Bill Belichick era. This has rarely been seen from a rookie, especially right after the Patriots selected them.

The Patriots were criticized for their seriousness and lack of player enjoyment for years. It was hard to argue with the “Patriot Way” when they were winning Super Bowls, but it’s been half a decade since the Patriots fielded a championship-caliber team. Perhaps this is the new normal under head coach Jerod Mayo and one that can work in the Patriot’s favor.