Two UDFAs That Have a Legitimate Chance to Earn a Patriots 53-Man Roster Spot

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, teams are now shifting their focus to undrafted free agency, and the New England Patriots have been busy. The Patriots have added 10 UDFAs, leaving just one more spot on their 90-man roster before camp opens.

While Bill Belichick’s departure and the recent end to the streak of undrafted rookies making the opening-day roster may raise some questions, the Patriots remain an attractive destination for undrafted prospects. Until last season, a UDFA had made the Patrtiots 53-man roster for 19 consecutive seasons.

Throughout their storied history, the Patriots have cultivated talent from the undrafted free agent market, with success stories ranging from David Andrews and Steven Neal to J.C. Jackson and Malcolm Butler. This legacy of player development underscores the Patriots’ reputation as a fertile ground for unselected prospects looking to make their mark in the NFL.

Patriots sign Washington CB Myles Bryant as an UDFA Patriots have had success with DBs as UDFA’s recently:

-Sterling Moore

-Malcolm Butler 💍💍

-Brandon King 💍💍

-Justin Coleman 💍

-Cre’Von LeBlanc

-Jonathan Jones 💍💍

– Kenny Moore

-JC Jackson 💍 — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) April 26, 2020

But making this Patriots roster will not be easy. The Patriots tried to bolster the offensive side of the ball through the draft by selecting seven offensive players. They add them to a defensive roster that finished in the top five in football last season. It will be an extremely competitive camp in New England.

The Patriots have signed 10 UDFAs, six defensive players, and four offensive players. So, which UDFAs in 2024 have the best chance at breaking camp with a roster spot? We’re focusing on one offensive player and one defensive player who has a real opportunity to make the Patriots roster.

Troy Safety Has Tons of Special Teams Upside

Shortly after the draft, the Patriots signed Troy safety Dell Pettus. Pettus embodies the versatile skill set that resonates with the Patriots, having showcased his adaptability across multiple positions in the secondary, including safety and slot cornerback. However, his standout performance on special teams could serve as his direct path to securing a roster spot. Boasting an impressive resume from his collegiate career at Troy, Pettus boasts a remarkable streak of 61 consecutive starts and has accumulated over 4,000 combined snaps.

Congrats to our guy Dell Pettus … @Patriots bound on a free agent deal 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QK0MyJp9eE — Troy Trojans Football 8x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) April 27, 2024

Throughout his tenure, Pettus has demonstrated his defensive playmaking ability, tallying 315 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 14 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 blocked kick. Notably, he has a knack for making impactful plays, including returning an interception for a touchdown.

During his pro day, Pettus showcased his athleticism with notable results in various drills, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds, a 33.5″ vertical leap, a 10-0 broad jump, and impressive short shuttle and three-cone drill performances. His Relative Athletic Score of 6.40 out of 10.0 underscores his athleticism and potential.

Undrafted free agent and former Troy safety Dell Pettus is signing with the #Patriots. Pettus is a hard hitting safety that can bring some energy to the secondary. Congrats, @4LDell!pic.twitter.com/I54gbKAAOW — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) April 27, 2024

The Patriots will most likely only keep four total safeties, with recently extended Kyle Dugger and Jabril Peppers as two, which will make the roster and contribute significantly. That leaves Pettus competing with the Patriots’ 2024 6th-round pick Marcellas Dial, recently signed veteran Jaylinn Hawkins, and Josh Bledsoe. Bledsoe has been the odd man out the last few years and certainly will make another push this year.

But with Pettus’s ability to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield and contribute significantly on special teams, there is a serious chance he can put together a great camp and earn a roster spot.

Oregon State RB Displays Elite Combo of Size and Athleticism

The Patriots did not draft a running back, so the only back they have added following the signing of Antonio Gibson in free agency is Oregon State RB Deshaun Fenwick as a UDFA. Fenwick’s robust size—over 220 pounds—bolsters his early-down potential. His collegiate career, which saw him rush for over 2,000 yards and notch 18 touchdowns, underscores his capability to shoulder a significant workload. With a position of need for the team, Fenwick is poised to receive ample opportunities during summer practices to showcase his skills and vie for a roster spot.

Patriots UDFA running back DeShaun Fenwick (Oregon State) is 6’0, 223…and does this Should have a chance to compete for the RB3 role this summer pic.twitter.com/ZaWs7wWGMs — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 28, 2024

According to Pro Football Focus, Fenwick excels in generating yards after contact, boasting an average of 3.3 yards after contact per attempt throughout his career. While he may not have been a primary workhorse in college, Fenwick’s athleticism shines through, evidenced by his impressive PFF Game Athleticism Score, consistently ranked in the 90th percentile or higher over the past three seasons.

Fenwick possesses the tools to thrive in the NFL as a well-rounded back equipped with power, quickness, and vision. However, his lack of elite traits and relatively advanced age compared to most draft prospects at his position likely cost him an opportunity to be drafted. But he has a real shot at making the Patriots 53-man roster. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson have the RB1 and RB2 positions locked up. But it will be a battle for the RB3 position in Patriots camp this Summer.

Fenwick will compete with Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a roster spot. Kevin Harris has demonstrated his value over multiple seasons and will be tough to beat out for a spot. JaMycal Hasty’s potential contributions on special teams make him another option at RB. But Fenwick will have an opportunity to impress the Patriots coaching staff with his size, athleticism, and speed to make the 53-man roster.