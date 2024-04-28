Giants Undrafted Lineman Named One to ‘Keep an Eye On’

Joe Schoen signed a host of rookie free agents for the New York Giants after the 2024 NFL draft, but offensive lineman Jake Kubas is one to “keep an eye on.”

That’s according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who credited the former North Dakota State guard “with a mean streak.”

Jake Kubas is a player to keep an eye on for the #Giants as an undrafted free agent. A guard who plays with a mean streak. https://t.co/aW6t6q37sB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 28, 2024

Raanan also included an earlier post from the Executive Sports Group confirming its client had signed with Big Blue. Kubas is now set to join a rebuilding offensive line that received help from the veteran market, but surprisingly gained no new additions during the draft proper.

Kubas could earn playing time and help right away by delivering on the promise hinted at by Raanan. If he does, Kubas will rate as a hidden gem unearthed by general manager Schoen to strengthen a key area of weakness.

Jake Kubas Has Attributes Giants Need Up Front

Described by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein as a “rock-steady full-time starter over the last three seasons,” Kubas has attributes an overhauled O-line will need. Those attributes include being “athletic and excellent out in space as a pulling guard,” according to Blake Engebretson of 247 Sports.

He also noted how Kubas produced a “31-inch vertical” during the Bisons’ pro day, for further proof of his athletic range. The Giants had eyes on Kubas, according to Dom Izzo, host of “Hot Mic with Dom Izzo,” who revealed “the Giants sent their assistant offensive line coach, James Ferentz to Fargo for Bison Pro Day.”

Two sources tell me that former #NDSU offensive lineman Jake Kubas will sign a free agent deal with the New York Giants. The Giants sent their assistant offensive line coach, James Ferentz to Fargo for Bison Pro Day. — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) April 27, 2024

If assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz had one doubt, it might have been about Kager’s physical frame. As Engebretson put it, “getting bigger and stronger will be big for Kubas as he develops.” At 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Kubas is relatively undersized for life along the interior of the trenches in the NFL.

Practicing against hulking defensive tackles like Giants’ All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II and new arrival, 341-pounder Jordan Phillips, will test Kager’s ability for the pros. He’ll need to put the mean streak Raanan referenced to good use to compensate for a lack of size.

One thing that might help Kubas’ case is the quality of coaching he received at the collegiate level. As Paul Dottino of GiantsWFAN pointed out, “No. Dakota State had five off. lineman (two starters) on 2023 opening day NFL rosters. Bison OL coach Dan Larson churns them out at the

@NCAA_FCS powerhouse!”

The Giants will need Kager to tread a similarly successful path to previous Bison graduates and help a revamped line improve.

Giants Took Risk Not Adding Offensive Line Help in Draft

Schoen took more than a mild risk not drafting offensive line help. He acted content to trust veteran free-agent signings Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor to fortify a group that allowed a league-high 85 sacks last season.

Runyan, Eluemunor and new line coach Carmen Bricillo might be all it takes to make a difference. Yet, the Giants still ignored problem positions during the draft, like right tackle, where Evan Neal continues to look shaky.

The decision leaves the Giants with an all-too familiar list of options along the line, per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

I'll have something on this and more on the projected roster and depth chart Monday, but here are the offensive linemen currently on the roster: Returnees: LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, RT Evan Neal, G/T Joshua Ezeudu, G/T Marcus McKethan, T Yodny Cajuste, T Joshua… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 28, 2024

Trusting the same blockers who contributed to last season’s catastrophes is a gamble. Yet, it also means a prospect like Kager and fellow undrafted O-lineman, tackle Marcellus Johnson, have a better chance of making the team.