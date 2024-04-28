Giants Secure Prospect at Area of Need After $170,000 Offer: Report

The New York Giants have made another splash in the undrafted free agent market following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Along with UCLA defensive back Alex Johnson, the Giants reportedly offered guaranteed money to Missouri offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“[The] Giants deal for offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson includes [a] $20,000 signing bonus [and] $150,000 in base salary portion guaranteed, for $170,000 total guaranteed, per a source,” Wilson informed on April 28.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan initially reported on the Marcellus Johnson addition on April 27, but the terms of the agreement were unclear at that time. Needless to say, this bid likely helped secure the 6-foot-4 blocker out of Mizzou — considering $170,000 is a very large guarantee for an undrafted rookie.

New Giants UDFA Marcellus Johnson Spent Most of His College Career at Left Tackle

Johnson transferred from Eastern Michigan to Missouri in January of 2023, playing out his final collegiate season with the Tigers.

At Eastern Michigan, the offensive lineman “earned academic All-MAC honors three times from 2019-21” and started all 13 games at left tackle as a senior. According to Missouri SB Nation reporter Brandon Kiley, Johnson had offers from BYU, Kentucky, South Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Auburn and many others upon choosing Mizzou.

Kiley also provided “background” on the transfer back in 2023.

“The former 2-star recruit out of Normal, Illinois chose Eastern Michigan out of high school over offers from Indiana State, Missouri State, North Dakota and Wyoming,” he noted. “[Johnson] led all Eastern Michigan offensive players in snaps played in 2020 (439) and was tied for the team lead in 2021 (911) and 2022 (929). He’s only taken one offensive snap at a position other than left tackle in his entire collegiate career.”

With Missouri, Johnson hoped to prove that he could show some more versatility, according to Kiley. He played some right guard (one start) and special teams during his time with the Tigers.

Johnson once again achieved academic honor roll status in Missouri as well, displaying that he has a good head on his shoulders as a student athlete.

Giants Surprisingly Ignore OL in NFL Draft

There were two perceived positions of need that the Giants completely disregarded in this year’s draft — quarterback and offensive line.

Granted, Big Blue did target the offensive line in free agency, bringing in veterans Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor. The two new starting guards assuming Evan Neal sticks at right tackle.

However, they didn’t do much to add depth — and NYG fans know better than most how important quality depth is on the offensive line.

In fact, the Giants actually lost interior lineman Ben Bredeson to Tampa Bay, and they have yet to re-sign Justin Pugh.

As of now, there is a collection of practice squad level players on the roster behind the starting five. A couple of former draft picks headline the group in Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan, and there were one or two journeyman additions like Austin Schlottmann and Aaron Stinnie.

Still, most NYG supporters expected the Giants to bulk up the offensive line with one or two more mid- to late-round flyers in the NFL draft. That didn’t happen, although Johnson and fellow UDFA Jake Kubas will enter the fold as undrafted rookies vying for a spot on the 53.