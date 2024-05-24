Giants Signing Labeled Roster’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’ in 2024

The New York Giants were praised for one of their 2024 free agent additions on May 23.

Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder wrote an article listing every team’s “best-kept secret” in 2024, and the Big Blue representative was new offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

“With other offensive linemen signing $20-plus million per year contracts this spring, the Giants got excellent value for Eluemunor,” Holder stated. Noting his two-year, $14 million deal.

“That will help stabilize the offense’s pass protection issues seeing as the former [Las Vegas] Raider surrendered fewer than 30 pressures in each of the last two seasons, per PFF,” the Bleacher Report writer continued.

Finally, he added that “the 29-year-old [Eluemunor] also has the versatility to line up at guard or tackle and has been taking snaps on the inside during the early stages of New York’s OTAs, according to the New York Daily News, adding even more value to the team.”

Jermaine Eluemunor Could Be Key Piece for Giants in 2024

Holder’s last point is probably the most important one when it comes to Eluemunor. The Giants are starting the newcomer at guard until they see what they have in Evan Neal heading into year three.

Should Neal falter, however, the Giants can always fall back on the veteran as their right tackle — a position Eluemunor has logged over 1,500 snaps at during the past two seasons combined.

From there, it should be much easier to replace a left or right guard than a starting right tackle. Giving head coach Brian Daboll more options should things go wrong.

After last year, that reliable versatility will be crucial for this offense to succeed.

Eluemunor’s arrival is also integral for another more obvious reason. The Giants need to change the overall attitude on their offensive line, and the veteran has been nothing but passionate and positive since signing with the G-Men.

Perhaps, Eluemunor can even rub off on Neal and help him develop into a true NFL starter.

Early Reports From Giants OTAs on Offensive Line

The Giants were missing a couple of blockers in team drills at the first media available practice on May 23, with Andrew Thomas and Neal working off to the side.

“LT Andrew Thomas took no team reps,” New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy relayed. “Seems like that was the case in earlier OTAs, too. Load management?” He added that “RT Evan Neal is with the rehab group.”

Instead, the Giants lined up with 2022 draft pick Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle, Eluemunor at left guard, second-year prospect John Michael Schmitz at center, fellow newcomer Jon Runyan at right guard and veteran Yodny Cajuste at right tackle.

And to no surprise, new superstar edge rusher Brian Burns reportedly feasted against the backup OTs, per Dunleavy and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan later clarified that Burns dominated Ezeudu, in particular.

“Ezeudu had no chance against Burns,” he reported with The Athletic. “Ezeudu was overmatched when forced to play left tackle last season when Thomas was injured. Perhaps he’ll be able to slide back inside to guard when [OT Matt] Nelson returns to action.”

Similarly, Dunleavy expressed that “it’s hard to believe that Josh Ezeudu is in line to be the swing OT again after struggling last year.” And that he would “like to let him develop at OG — compete to start or be the swing OG.”

Having said that, Dunleavy acknowledged that with Eluemunor starting at guard and Nelson rehabbing, Ezeudu was likely the next man up.

One final interesting observation — Dunleavy pondered why Runyan was at right guard instead of left guard, his typical position with the Green Bay Packers.

“First, it could be a day-to-day switch,” he said, answering his own question. “But my broader understanding is that [the] Giants look at pairing up LT-LG and RT-RG. They are weaker on the right side, so put the better [guard] there.”

The NYG offensive line will certainly be an area of intrigue all summer long.