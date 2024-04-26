Jalin Hyatt’s Reaction to Giants’ Malik Nabers Pick Blows Up on Social Media

The most popular New York Giants prediction came to be on April 25 as the Big Blue front office selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Moments after the selection was announced, 2023 third rounder Jalin Hyatt took to X to comment on the move.

“We putting it up this year no cap,” Hyatt voiced, and Giants fans appeared to love the enthusiasm with over 4,000 likes in under an hour.

And for those that need a translation, Hyatt’s response roughly translates to — we’re putting up a lot of points this year no lie.

With Daniel Jones expected to start at quarterback, the Giants now plug Nabers into a wide receiver room that currently flaunts Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, although the latter is a potential cut or trade candidate after the first-round selection.

Giants Confirm Malik Nabers Was ‘Our Guy’ From the Beginning

Smokescreen season has been in full effect for the better part of three months, but as general manager Joe Schoen hinted just before the draft, nobody knew exactly what the Giants were doing except the Giants.

“Joe Schoen said Malik Nabers has been on their radar for a while,” NYG team reporter Dan Salomone relayed after the pick. “At the end of the day, they liked his toughness, speed, and versatility. He checks a lot of boxes.”

Schoen also confirmed that he is “ecstatic” about the selection, and that Nabers was the Giants’ preferred target from the start. “Malik was our guy. He’s the guy we targeted,” the GM said via New York Post beat writer Paul Schwartz.

“I love his personality,” head coach Brian Daboll told Salomone. “He’s a very, very competitive young man.”

Daboll added that “he’s a dog on the field,” picking up on a popular New York theme over the past couple of years.

Giants Praised for Filling 2 Huge Needs in 2024

The general reaction to the Nabers selection was positive. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that “this offseason, the Giants needed to address pass rusher and wide receiver.” Adding: “Brian Burns and Malik Nabers will certainly do.”

“Malik Nabers is the highest-drafted WR in Giants history,” New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy informed, “one spot before Ike Hilliard.”

“Malik Nabers was my mock draft selection for the Giants in my first mock (August) and last (yesterday),” NBC Sports draft analyst Connor Rogers stated after seeing the pick. “Such a huge need for this team to add an explosive threat through the air Top 5 player in this draft – very similar to D.J. Moore.”

ESPN NYG reporter Jordan Raanan also weighed in: “Malik Nabers is the Giants pick at No. 6. He should be the No. 1 target they have been missing since Odell Beckham Jr.”

“A menace with the ball in his hands,” Raanan went on. “Heard Nabers compared to Deebo Samuel. ‘Like a running back with the ball in his hands,’ another source said.”

Finally, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson summed up the selection with a one-word quote from a source.

“Text from source on the reason why the Giants went WR with their pick–and chose LSU’s Malik Nabers: ‘Baller.’”

There you have it, Big Blue got their guy. And for the moment, Jones has a new lease on life as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants.