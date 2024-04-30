Giants Draft Pick Praised as ‘Culture Changer’ & Playmaker

New York Giants second-round safety Tyler Nubin enters the organization with high expectations.

“[NYG general manager] Joe Schoen calls him a culture changer,” New York Post beat reporter Paul Schwartz relayed on the Blue Rush podcast with Brandon London after the NFL draft.

“[Schoen] thought he was a culture changer at Minnesota,” Schwartz went on, regarding Nubin. “He thinks he can help bring some of that to the Giants.”

Earlier, Schwartz also pointed out the playmaking ability of Nubin during his college career.

“[Nubin] had 13 career interceptions at Minnesota — he’s a ball hawk,” the reporter voiced. “He’s big, he’s strong. Fast enough. It remains to be seen how great he is if he gets singled up in coverage.”

“Don’t forget, this is a different defensive scheme,” Schwartz noted, while detailing Nubin as a potential replacement for Xaiver McKinney. “I think the ball hawk element is going to be very important [in Shane Bowen’s scheme], that’s what he is. He’s not the sideline-to-sideline sprinting threat that Xavier McKinney is… but the way the scheme was set up under Wink Martindale, [McKinney] was not in position to make a ton of plays in that regard.”

The Giants insider concluded that Big Blue “will try to get Tyler Nubin into position to make more of those [game-changing] plays because he’s shown when he’s in position [that] he can go up and get the ball.”

Tyler Nubin Scouting Report Fits Giants’ Description

Ahead of the draft, NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein stated that Nubin “will make his money as a ball thief.” Zierlein also added that “Nubin’s traits, instincts and ball skills give him an opportunity to become a successful long-term starter.”

Generally speaking, this pick was also graded well by analysts after the draft.

“An NFL defensive backs coach told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, ‘I think Nubin is the best true middle-field safety in the draft,’” The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan relayed on April 26.

His colleague Scott Dochterman graded this selection an “A” overall. Reasoning that Nubin is “maybe the most underrated player in the draft [and] was both a solid coverage safety and a tremendous tackler at Minnesota.”

“He will step in immediately for McKinney and thrive,” Dochterman continued. “With 43 starts at Minnesota, Nubin was experienced and highly respected. He finished his career with a school-record 13 interceptions and 24 passes defended, as well as 207 tackles. He’s a Day 1 starter.”

It would seem that the Giants filled at least one hole in the draft.

Giants Safety Tyler Nubin Shows What He’s About Ahead of NFL Draft

Nubin posted a sort of hype video ahead of the draft on April 8, and the six-minute clip gives Giants nation a sense of who the Minnesota product is as a player and a leader.

Before getting to the highlight reel, one of Nubin’s postgame speeches is featured in the post.

“What an opportunity, man,” the speech begins. “We worked six months, seven months for this bro, for just 12 opportunities.”

Not only does Nubin hold the attention of the room throughout the speech, but his words also carry the weight of a veteran.

“Every single one of y’all got a story,” he continued later. “Every single one of y’all is here for a different reason… That’s what gives you that fire, that’s what gives you that passion on the field. Use it out there, bro. Use it out there. Every single play, go use that. And let them feel it. Let them feel why you here, let them feel why you play this game, let them feel why you love this [expletive]. Because I guarantee you, we going to want that [expletive] more than them.”

“We just stay poised, we just stay together, we play football. Every single down,” Nubin’s locker room moment ended. “It’s that simple.”

The Nubin selection reiterates a theme under Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants brass isn’t just attempting to add talent, they’re trying to shape a new culture for this organization.