Giants Advised to Call 8-Time Pro Bowler for Secondary Help

The New York Giants are still leaving Adoree’ Jackson available in free agency, so the secondary needs some experience, something Patrick Peterson could help provide. Big Blue should give the eight-time Pro Bowler a call, according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

He believes second-year cornerback Deonte Banks being a leader, while rookies Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips could earn starting roles, means the Giants’ defensive backfield is “an extremely young crew.”

As Patra noted, “Corner is particularly green. Big Blue could use a veteran presence on the outside at a position that notoriously eats up young players.”

Fortunately, there is plenty of credible help still on the veteran market, including Jackson and a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year: “Bringing back Adoree’ Jackson almost makes too much sense. New York could also check in on Stephon Gilmore.”

Ultimately, Patra thinks “it might even be worth calling Patrick Peterson, who could moonlight at both secondary spots and would make sense as a mentor who could help tutor the young group.”

Peterson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is 33, but he still has the savvy and versatility to be an impact defensive player. The former three-time first-team All-Pro remains confident in his ability to master a specific assignment.

Patrick Peterson Still Ready to Play

He knows he can still offer a lot on the field. Particularly in the right role. For Peterson, the right role would involve playing inside.

He explained on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Bryant McFadden, what his next job in the pros might look like: “It don’t necessarily have to be a starting situation, ’cause like I said,I understand the way the league is going. But as far as a backup role, it would have to be a nickel position, because I feel like I can excel at a nickel position. I feel like I can guard whoever’s No. 2, No. 3 receiver in the slot.”

Peterson has the smarts to handle the demanding responsibilities of playing in the slot. He showcased his expertise in this area at times last season, particularly on this play against Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by Steelers Now writer Derrick.

The play was one example of the solid football Peterson played in 2023. He allowed a 59.4 completion percentage during 16 starts at left cornerback and gave up 7.7 yards per target, according to Pro Football Reference.

If Peterson doesn’t get his wish to return to the Steelers, he’d be a decent fit for the Giants. Provided the G-Men aren’t already prepared to trust yet more youth in the secondary.

Giants Need Secondary Help

Help is needed in the secondary, but the Giants may be content for any assistance to emerge from within. That’s why a third-year corner is already being talked up as a starter alongside Banks.

Things working out that way would still leave the Giants needing help in the slot. Help physical rookie Phillips might provide.

An alternative is to let Nick McCloud make a hybrid, sub-package position his own. He’s played linebacker in dime sets during OTAs, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

There are other options, like Darnay Holmes. Yet, Duggan noticed the fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft has been playing on the perimeter during practice sessions this offseason.

McCloud looks like a strong contender for the slot, but a proven commodity like Peterson would give the Giants more assurance on the back end.