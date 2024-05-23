Giants QB Has ‘Rough Practice’ as Depth Chart Begins to Take Shape: Report

The New York Giants held their first Organized Team Activities session open to the media on May 23, and the quarterback battle was the focus of several reporters covering the team.

“Rough practice for Drew Lock today as the Giants’ 1st QB up in 11-on-11,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard relayed from NYG facilities. The media member did mention that Lock hit Malik Nabers on a deep ball touchdown up the seam — which was later confirmed by SNY’s Connor Hughes — but both were clear that this was the backup QB’s lone “highlight” of the day.

“[Lock] did not perform well in team drills,” Hughes added candidly. Noting: “I had him 10 of 20 with several misfires.”

As for projected starter Daniel Jones, the former first rounder appeared to put together a solid performance in 7-on-7 drills but did not participate in 11-on-11 as Lock did.

“Daniel Jones looked smooth moving around on his surgically repaired knee,” the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy informed on Thursday afternoon. Telling fans to “pump the brakes on any QB controversy.”

“Heard [Jones] looked [and] has been the sharper QB so far this offseason and Drew Lock’s inaccuracy today reinforced it,” Dunleavy reasoned. “[Jones] was QB1 in 7-on-7. Lock QB1 in 11-on-11 (no reps for DJ).”

It’s very early, and practices are “padless” at this time, but it seems Jones has the clear leg up on Lock as some anticipated. Jones also reiterated that he has “no doubt” that he’ll be ready for Week 1, per Leonard.

Giants Third Stringer Tommy DeVito Was ‘Best QB at Practice’: Report

As the QB depth chart takes shape — with Jones at the top and Lock very clearly behind him — a third player could enter the conversation once again. And that signal-caller is 2023 success story Tommy DeVito.

For those quick to count out DeVito as a one-year wonder, perhaps the UDFA has earned another season of development.

“I thought Tommy DeVito was far & away the best QB at practice today,” Hughes stated boldly on May 23. He made sure to point out that “Daniel Jones didn’t do team drills,” but the comment is worse news for Lock than the NYG starter.

No one expects DeVito to win the starting job over Jones and his $47.855 million cap hit. However, it’s still possible that the backup role is up for grabs.

Yes, Lock was guaranteed $4.95 million in free agency this spring. And yes, he’ll be the likely QB2 when all is said and done.

Having said that, a few more practices like this and people will start to wonder if DeVito’s still the right man for the job. The undrafted product became a fast fan favorite in 2023 because of his New Jersey roots and his humble NFL journey.

He’s also proven that he can handle the pressure that comes with starting a game for the New York Giants, leading the franchise to three wins a season ago. It’s way too early to make any declarative statements on Lock versus DeVito, but this could be a situation to monitor as the summer progresses.

Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘Wasn’t Fired Up’ About QB Speculation, But Is ‘Fired Up’ About Malik Nabers

After practice, Jones addressed the media, and he was asked about all the QB speculation ahead of the draft. NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton shared video from the exchange.

“I don’t think you can take anything personally at this level,” Jones began after the question cited reports that the Giants attempted to trade up for Drake Maye. “How exactly it happened and what happened, I’m not sure… but at the end of the day I’m focused on playing good football.”

Stapleton — among others — also reported that Jones said he “wasn’t fired up” about the idea of Big Blue drafting a new quarterback, but later added that he is “fired up” about the Nabers selection.

“I watched some of his tape in college and he’s a dynamic player,” Jones voiced via SNY, regarding his new first-round playmaker. The quarterback concluded that “it’s been fun getting to work with” Nabers so far.