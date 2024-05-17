Giants Named Trade Fit for Familiar WR to ‘Support’ Malik Nabers

Taking Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft improved their options at wide receiver, but the New York Giants need to do more, maybe by trading for Tennessee Titans’ wideout Treylon Burks, a former first-round pick familiar to members of Big Blue’s coaching staff.

The Giants are a worthy trade fit for Burks, who would be a credible supporting act for Nabers, according to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He believes “Nabers immediately projects as a go-to playmaker, but who’s going to support him remains a question.”

Melo thinks a trade for Burks would answer that question because Giants “Head coach Brian Daboll hired several assistants who are familiar with Burks this offseason. Burks’ 2023 offensive coordinator was Tim Kelly, who is now the Giants’ tight ends coach. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen also made a lateral move. If Kelly and Bowen have glowing things to say about Burks’ talent and/or work ethic, the Giants would have little to lose by allowing him to rehabilitate his career.”

Inside knowledge is valuable, but striking a deal for Burks would still be a roll of the dice for the Giants. Even though he has some intriguing physical talent the Titans might be willing to part with after adding Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.

Treylon Burks an Intriguing, But Risky Option

Burks is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who can punish defenders after the catch. His combination of move skills and size could make Burks a roving playmaker in the right offense.

The Giants offer the right offense because they need a big-bodied pass-catcher. Most of the depth chart features smaller, slot-style receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson.

A lack of physicality is compounded by tight end Darren Waller still mulling retirement. Burks could replace Waller as the bulky, move target the Giants need.

This catch and run against the Giants, from Week 1 of the 2022 season, showed what Burks can do when he’s stacked to create a free release over the middle.

It’s the kind of play perfect for Waller, but the Giants got precious little of those from the Pro Bowl tight end last season. Burks could fill the void, while the 24-year-old can also stretch the field from the perimeter.

A deep throw found Burks behind coverage against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 last season.

These are the things Burks can do when he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he’s dealt with concussions, knee and foot injuries since entering the pros as the 18th player drafted two years ago.

Burks has missed 12 games since, so he’s a risk for any potential trade suitor. It would be worth the risk for the Giants, though, to acquire an ideal complement for Nabers’ speed.

Malik Nabers the Big-Play Threat Giants Need

True game-breaking speed has been missing from the Giants’ passing attack for too long. The arrival of Nabers will change that.

He averaged 15.9 yards per reception during three years at LSU, including 17.6 last season, per Sports Reference. SNY.tv’s Giants Videos caught a glimpse of Nabers’ nifty moves at rookie minicamp.

Nabers can be the speedster 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt struggled to develop into as a rookie. The transition would be easier for Nabers with a physical mismatch like Burks giving defenses something different to think about.

That combination is worth the Giants parting with mid-round compensation in next year’s draft.