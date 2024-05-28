Aaron Rodgers Shares Inspiring Message With Jets’ Joe Tippmann

Aaron Rodgers believes in the New York Jets’ plan on the offensive line this offseason.

During a conversation with national radio host, Adam Schein, Rodgers talked about the trenches and specifically starting center Joe Tippmann.

“I love bringing in a Hall of Fame left tackle [Tyron Smith], the two guys we had from Baltimore [John Simpson and Morgan Moses] are studs,” Rodgers explained on “Schein On Sports.” “Allowing Joe Tippmann, our draft pick who played a decent amount for us at both guard and center can just focus on center. He is a really smart guy with a great personality and I think who can kind of galvanize that team even though he is a young guy but galvanize the line, get those guys rolling. He is a really intelligent guy.”

Tippmann Has a Chance to Really Improve in 2024

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever touch the gridiron. When he speaks, people listen.

For Rodgers to say Tippmann at just 23 years of age can “galvanize” the Jets’ offensive line is eyebrow-raising.

Especially when you consider the makeup of this unit in 2024. The two starting tackles, Smith and Moses, have over 23 years of combined NFL experience.

Last season Tippmann was a rookie out of Wisconsin. He entered the league as the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Tippmann appeared in 16 of the 17 games, but he made 14 starts. Due to an array of injuries, Tippmann had to bounce back and forth between guard and center.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tippmann finished with 653 snaps at center and another 199 snaps at right guard.

With Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard, Tippmann shouldn’t have to bounce between multiple offensive line positions this year. All things considered, Tippmann played all right for a player in his rookie season facing less-than-ideal circumstances.

Although the arrow is pointing up heading into 2024. He will have another year of experience, he will be playing with better players, and having Rodgers as his QB1 can only help.

Analyst Sends Warning to League About Tippmann

Brent Sobleski warned the league not to “sleep” on the players he selected for the “All-Underrated Team for 2024.”

“Tippmann is the one constant, with the potential to grow into a premium pivot after a solid rookie campaign. Added talent around him and improved health (crosses fingers), specifically quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will allow the center’s game to blossom,” Sobleski said. “Tippmann’s agility in the run game and ability to climb in pass protection will make the entire unit better.”

Based on what Connor Hughes of SNY saw after a few weeks of training camp he said on social media that, “It does not sound like Joe Tippmann is a legitimate option to start in 2023.”

Many people overreacted on social media calling it another Jets bust pick. However, the young man was able to turn it around and become a key cog in the starting lineup.

Now the team will be relying on him to be the leader of this rebuilt offensive line. If the Jets can stay healthy in the trenches the sky is the limit for what this team can accomplish.