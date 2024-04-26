Jets Predicted to Land Physical, ‘YAC King’ for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have another opportunity to add a playmaking weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

In Dane Brugler’s Day two 2024 NFL mock draft, he predicted that the green and white would select Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round.

“He left Western Kentucky with more catches (259) than anyone else in school history. With the build and body strength of a running back, Corley earned his ‘YAC King’ nickname as a catch-and-go weapon who possesses immediate burst and urgency as a ball carrier (9.2 YAC per reception over the last two seasons),” Brugler explained in “The Beast.” “He is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has the speed, physicality, and contact balance ideal for a slot role that uses motions, jet sweeps, and quick screens.”

NFL draft analyst Russell Brown joined my radio show, “The Manchild Show with Boy Green”, and made the same Corley – Jets prediction in his mock draft.

Corley Could Be a Very Nice Fit on the Jets Offense

Corley, 22, measured in at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at 5-foot-11 and tipped the scales at 215 pounds.

He spent all four of his college football seasons at Western Kentucky. During that period, he caught 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and he scored 29 total touchdowns.

The offense was run in such a way that the Hilltoppers just got the ball in Corley’s hands and then left the rest up to him.

“Corley’s highlight reel will be full of broken tackles and general carnage left in his wake. He’s an average route-runner with the tools to improve, but a disappointing drop rate and contested catch rate are concerns relative to the way he plays the game in space,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained.

The talented playmaker was predominantly utilized in the slot in college and he would have that same role with the Jets. A lot of the touches he was fed at the collegiate level were orchestrated: screens, pop-outs, and quick-hitting plays.

To Wait or Not to Wait Is the Question for the Jets

There is unbelievable depth at the wide receiver position in this 2024 class. The Jets have the ammunition to trade up from pick No. 72 if they see fit.

However, there is a strong argument to be made that the team can stand pat in the third round. With so many talented wide receivers someone is going to have to still be available by the time the Jets are on the clock.

If New York ended up missing on any of the youngsters they intended to select they could always go back to the veteran market post-draft.

Some of the names that could tickle the team’s fancy include Odell Beckham Jr and Tyler Boyd. Those are two players that the Jets have done a ton of homework on this offseason.

The longer these players stay on the open market, the lower their price tag will shrink. That could be a unique way for the Jets to round out its roster ahead of training camp.

Rodgers can get his recruiting shoes on and convince a few players to ring chase by signing with the Jets.