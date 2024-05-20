Jets $44 Million Veteran Named Team’s Top Cut Candidate

The New York Jets have brought in some new weapons for Aaron Rodgers, but that might make veteran wideout Allen Lazard expendable once 53-man roster cuts come around in training camp.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon gave the best player on every NFL team that could still be cut. The list included plenty of established veterans, including Lazard for the Jets.

“Between the influence Aaron Rodgers wields and negligible financial savings, I would not consider Allen Lazard a likely cut,” Kenyon wrote. “Besides, maybe a healthy season from Rodgers will spark his former Green Bay Packers teammate. Lazard, nevertheless, had a ghastly 23 catches last year and might only be the Jets’ fourth receiver in 2024.”

Being friends with the star quarterback may help Lazard’s chances at staying on the roster. However, if his poor level of play carries into training camp, he could be in serious trouble.

Allen Lazard’s UDFA Success Story

There haven’t been many better undrafted success stories than Lazard over the last decade.

Lazard was a key weapon for the Iowa State Cyclones in college. He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and left the program with multiple school records. In 48 career games, he caught 241 passes for 3,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.

However, Lazard didn’t draw any attention from NFL scouts after college. He ended up going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, getting scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Green Bay Packers signed Lazard off Jacksonville’s practice squad, and in 2019 he became a full-time player for the team. He played five seasons for the Packers, catching 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also a vital run blocker in Matt LaFleur’s offense, consistently springing his teammates for explosive runs.

After years of being underpaid, Lazard hit the free agent market in 2023 looking for his first big payday. The Jets obliged, signing him to a four-year, $44 million contract to reunite him with Rodgers in New York.

Unfortunately, things couldn’t have gone worse for Lazard and the Jets in 2023. Rodgers immediately went down with a season-ending injury in the season opener. Meanwhile, Lazard finished the year with multiple healthy scratches on the inactive list. He hauled in just one touchdown in 14 games.

Unless things drastically change, Lazard could be the odd man out for the Jets at wide receiver.

New York’s New Wide Receivers

With Lazard not living up to the hype, Jets general manager Joe Douglas made sure to load up on some new weapons for 2024.

Mike Williams was one of the team’s splashiest free agent signings. The Jets signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract, and although he’s coming off a torn ACL, he has flashed as a very reliable outside receiver when healthy. He even led the league with 20.4 yards per reception back in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Jets took a swing on a rookie receiver in Malachi Corley. A versatile weapon at Western Kentucky, Corley dominated after the catch, giving him a different kind of skill set to the rest of the Jets receivers.

With Corley and Williams now in New York, it should take plenty of pressure off of Garrett Wilson, and open up the Jets offense for 2024.