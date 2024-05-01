Jets LB CJ Mosley Strongly Responds to Taking Massive Pay Cut

CJ Mosley made a selfless decision this offseason to remain a member of the New York Jets.

On March 14, the veteran team captain agreed to a new two-year deal for $17.25 million. The former Alabama product was scheduled to make a $17 million base salary in 2024, but with this new deal, he will make just a hair over that amount across two seasons instead of just one.

On Wednesday, May 1 Mosley spoke about his new deal for the first time this offseason.

“I don’t care about the money when I get on the football field. I just want to win & win with my teammates,” Mosley responded. “The main mindset was I wanted to be here, I wanted to be a New York Jet … [I] came a long way from 2019. When I came here I wanted to help build a winning program & obviously bring a Super Bowl, bring a championship, bring a division championship to our team.’

Mosley Deserves to Be a Part of This Turnaround

In 2019, the Jets made Mosley the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. The five-year deal for $85 million was also the richest contract at the time in Jets franchise history. That has since been surpassed by Quinnen Williams’ $96 million contract.

That was the beginning of the Adam Gase era in New York. Gase only lasted two seasons with the Jets and finished with the third-worst winning percentage of any head coach who lasted at least one NFL season in team history.

Head coach Robert Saleh replaced Gase but he has also struggled in the winning department. He is 18-33 through three seasons as the man in charge of the Jets.

However, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. The arrival of Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, this past offseason inspired hope. It lasted all of four snaps before another Jets season was lost into the dark abyss.

Heading into 2024 there is renewed hope that this Jets team can go on a run. Before the 2024 NFL draft, Austin Mock of The Athletic ranked Gang Green’s roster as a top-9 unit in the NFL.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III told me on “The Boy Green Show” that the Jets have a “Super Bowl roster.”

.@RGIII was NOT willing to ‘crown our ass’ as AFC East champions in 2024 but he loves what the #Jets have done this offseason. ‘I’m a big believer in what you guys have been doing this offseason,’ Robert Griffin III explained. ‘I think he’s [Joe Douglas] done a phenomenal job… pic.twitter.com/kKUuwFLUBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 1, 2024

It wouldn’t have felt right if the Jets fulfilled those massive expectations in 2024 without Mosley on the roster.

Mosley Is Still One of the Best in the Game

“Until I feel like I can’t do that anymore at the highest level I can. That is the only reason I feel like why I shouldn’t be here and be a New York Jet,” Mosley explained.

Mosley, 31, is still getting it done at a high level. In 2022 he was selected as a second-team All-Pro. Over the last three years, he has recorded over 478 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and he has appeared in 50 out of 51 possible games.

Not only is Mosley having a tremendous impact on the team individually but his impact goes beyond his own play. In 2021, the Jets scooped Quincy Williams off of the waiver wire from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was an uber-talented piece of clay who hadn’t realized his full potential. The Jaguars figured he’d never reach it and threw him away. While Williams deserves a ton of credit for the player he has evolved into we’d be naive not to tip our cap at Mosley for taking him under his wing.

Williams got a chance to learn from one of the best linebackers in football. Mosley has helped Williams on the field and off of it in terms of being a pro.

Williams has now taken the torch and was recognized as a first-team All-Pro this past season. However, Quincy is striving to have an encore performance in 2024 and to add a Pro Bowl berth to his resume.