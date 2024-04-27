Jets Named Best Fit For $60 Million Pro Bowl Receiver

The New York Jets have already made a couple moves for receivers this offseason, but the trade rumors surrounding Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton could make him a legitimate target.

Andrew Peters with Bleacher Report gave out their top potential landing spots for both Sutton and Tee Higgins. A few teams were named for Sutton, but the Jets stood out as a surprising potential landing spot.

“New York is looking to compete for a Super Bowl now with Aaron Rodgers in the late stages of his career, and it needs another standout receiver to do so,” Peters wrote. “Sutton could be the piece the Jets need. New York also has plenty of cap space with around $69 million for the 2025 season, so they could lock Sutton down to a long-term deal should he make his way to the Big Apple.”

Could Courtland Sutton Be Traded?

The Broncos are going through a rebuilding process after releasing Russell Wilson. Now, key veterans on expensive contracts like Sutton could also be moved.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that several teams have called about Sutton. While the door hasn’t been shut, the Broncos reportedly haven’t considered trading Sutton. However, the report didn’t indicate that the Broncos wouldn’t trade their star receiver.

Sutton could be a key piece for a team looking for an established veteran. The 28-year-old has had a solid career that includes a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He also racked up a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.

The main reason the Broncos would likely consider moving Sutton is his contract. He’s currently in the middle of a four-year, $60 million extension that will end after the 2025 season.

That’s a heft price tag for a team that’s had to take on Wilson’s massive dead cap hit Another team could be trying to convince the Broncos to part with Sutton to save some money.

However, given how reliable he’s been when healthy, the Broncos may try to hold onto Sutton.

The Jets Have Already Bolstered Their WR Room

A Sutton trade would be exciting for Jets fans. However, general manager Joe Douglas has already made some big moves at the position this offseason.

Mike Williams was one of the team’s biggest free agent signings. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. It’s a short-term move on a guy recovering from a torn ACL, but an exciting weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Jets added another receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. Douglas even traded up to the first pick of the third round to take Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky.

Both Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were elated with the pick. In fact, the two exchanged text messages the morning of Day 2 with a picture of Corley saying “no matter what,” implying they were going to do whatever it took to land him.

from Coach Saleh and Joe Douglas' texts this morning pic.twitter.com/T45org574t — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 27, 2024

Those two weapons will give Aaron Rodgers some extra help in 2024 as they try to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl.

An additional weapon like Sutton certainly wouldn’t hurt.