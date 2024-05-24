Jets Could Create Cap Space With Multiyear Extension for Veteran: Analyst

The New York Jets only have $6.4 million in cap space remaining, per Over The Cap. That currently ranks No. 23 in the NFL this offseason.

If the green and white wants to add a few more sheckles to create some wiggle room, they can. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report explained that one way they could do that is by giving veteran cornerback DJ Reed a long-term extension.

“The first option would be extending D.J. Reed. The 27-year-old has given the Jets a solid corner to play across from Sauce Gardner. He only has two interceptions over the last two seasons, but he’s also only given up an 81.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks,” Ballentine explained in a column posted on Monday, May 20. “Committing to another few seasons of him would allow them to carve out another $7.5 million which would be spread out over the extension. They are already committed to three void years on his contract so they might as well have him on the roster for a few of those.”

Reed Is an Underrated Piece of the Jets Defense

Reed is entering the final year of his $33 million contract in 2024. The former Kansas State product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently called Reed the Jets’ “best-kept secret” this offseason.

“While Sauce Gardner gets most of the attention in the Jets’ secondary, Reed has been a quality corner on the other side of the defense. He finished the regular season a year ago with an 85.1 passer rating when targeted and earned a 79.5 coverage grade, per PFF [via Holder of B/R].”

This might sound like a prisoner-of-the-moment thing to say, but Reed has already proven to be one of the best Jets free-agent acquisitions of all time.

Firstly they haven’t had a lot of good ones so that’s a contributor to this conversation. Secondly, Reed has just been really good.

Reed, 27, has appeared in 32 out of 34 possible games across his two seasons. During that run, he has registered 21 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and has totaled 156 tackles.

The Uncomfortable Truth About the Jets Cornerback Room

If the Jets were going to sign Reed to a long-term deal it would have made more sense to do it earlier this offseason. According to Over The Cap, Reed’s cap hit for 2024 is $15.6 million.

That is a number the Jets could have significantly reduced this year to help add more talent to the team. However, they didn’t do it. Why?

The Jets have a lot of big money decisions to make over the next calendar year. Three of their top four corners are scheduled to be free agents (Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II, and Reed).

You can’t pay everybody.

“This is just me talking [but] probably one of them stays and one of them goes,” Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News told me on “Boy Green Daily” on Friday, May 24.

One of the reasons the Jets may be willing to play it out is confidence. Last year in the Week 6 game versus the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets survived at corner. They didn’t have Sauce or Reed in that game and some relative no names stepped up and delivered.

Maybe it isn’t the players, but rather the scheme. That could be a thought that has gone through the Jets’ heads.