Jets Trade Away $55 Million Starter in Surprising Salary Dump: Report

The New York Jets have made an eyebrow-raising move in the middle of the 2024 NFL draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on social media that Gang Green is flipping veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-rounder.

Another Jets-Broncos trade: Jets are sending DE John Franklin-Myers, who has started 50 games the past three seasons, to the Broncos in an exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per sources. Within the past week, the Jets have traded Franklins-Myers and Zach Wilson to the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/sttoenIX1o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN said that JFM was counting “$16.4 million” against the cap this year and explained that “something had to give.”

“With the trade, they clear $7.3 million in cap space and get stuck with a $9.1 million [dead] cap hit. But they get his $13 million salary (real money) off the books,” Cimini added.

Social Media Reactions to the JFM Jets-Broncos Trade

Cimini revealed that the Jets permitted JFM to seek a trade “three weeks ago.” As part of the deal, Franklin-Myers has reworked his contract and agreed to “a new, two-year deal” with Denver which ends up being a pay cut.

The #Jets gave DE John Franklin-Myers permission three weeks ago to speak to teams about a trade, per source. The Broncos showed interest. JFM agreed to a new, two-year deal with Denver (a pay cut from what he was due to make with the Jets, but still a chunk of guaranteed money).… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 27, 2024

Although the deal almost fell apart. Cimini said the two teams initially agreed on a trade package but New York used one of those picks in the trade-up to land Western Kentucky wideout Malachi Corley.

“The deal appeared in jeopardy, but the Jets and Broncos agreed to the new compensation (a sixth-rounder in 2026). JFM will sign his new deal tomorrow,” Cimini added.

Jets traded DE John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos. This trade has been in the works for a week. He's expected to restructure his deal with Denver, they've already been in talks. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 27, 2024

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said this trade “has been in the works for a week.” He had previously hinted that some sort of deal was in the works to send away a veteran but he didn’t provide specifics.

Although five minutes before the NFL draft on Thursday, April 25 JFM sent out a cryptic post on social media.

“Life’s a trampoline, I’m gone bounce back regardless,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.