Jets Could Trade for Ex-Love Interest to Fill Biggest Roster Void

The New York Jets could rekindle an old flame to fill a void on the roster.

Dallas Robinson of the Pro Football Network proposed a trade that would ship off Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer. He didn’t mention the Jets as the landing spot, but it’s something New York should be interested in.

Las Vegas Raiders receive: a 2025 second-rounder

Indianapolis Colts receive: tight end Michael Mayer and a 2025 sixth-rounder

“First-year Raiders GM Tom Telesco had no role in drafting Mayer in 2023. He might be willing to move the talented tight end, especially if Vegas can recoup the second-round choice it used to select Mayer,” Robinson explained.

Mayer was the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Shortly after the Raiders traded up to select him, Rich Cimini of ESPN tweeted that, “The Jets liked him. A lot.”

Raiders trade up and take TE Michael Mayer at 35. The #Jets liked him. A lot. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2023

Jets Were Hot and Heavy for Mayer During the 2023 NFL Draft

How much did the Jets like the former Notre Dame tight end in that class? According to “Flight 23”, the Jets’ in-house documentary, Mayer was the No. 2 player left on their big board in the first round.

The only player that was higher on their board was the player they selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald.

Inside the #Jets draft room: GM Joe Douglas predicted the Patriots would trade their pick to the Steelers to get in front of them for Broderick Jones. Looks like the Jets had… 1) Will McDonald, 2) Michael Mayer, 3) Broderick Jones. (via Jets Flight 23) pic.twitter.com/6ME2JV9ltS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 28, 2023

Nick Shook of the NFL Media group said “the only glaring issue” with the Jets draft class in 2024 “was the lack of a tight end.”

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report called the tight end position “the biggest weakness” for the Jets on its roster.

Mayer, 22, had 27 receptions for 304 receiving yards and finished with two touchdowns as a rookie.

With the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, the Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN said the selection of Bowers was a “true mystery” considering the team’s investment the year prior in Mayer in the second round. “A confounding pick,” Gutierrez added.

That could open the door for the Jets to swipe away Mayer, a player they were interested in previously.

Worthwhile Dart Throw for the Jets

Mayer still has three years left of cheap control on his rookie contract. The base salary owed to him over the next three years is incredibly manageable: $1.1 million (2024), $1.5 million (2025), and $2 million (2026).

Mayer measured in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-4 and tipped the scales at 249 pounds. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein praised his abilities as a blocker and can be an “extension” of the offensive line.

Zierlein said he’s an incredibly “safe” player who “will be a good pro who can become a plus player as a run blocker and pass catcher.”

New York’s tight end room could look different in the very near future.

The only tight end on the roster that is under contract beyond this season is Jeremy Ruckert. Even he’s only under team control through the 2025 season.

All of the other tight ends on the roster are scheduled to be free agents next season: Tyler Conklin, Kenny Yeboah, and Zack Kuntz.