Jets, Vikings Pull off QB Draft Trade: ‘Joe Douglas Fleece’

Just call him Trader Joe.

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas pulled off a savvy trade in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Minnesota Vikings receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 10 overall) and a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 203 overall)

New York Jets receive: a 2024 first-round draft choice (No. 11 overall), a 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 129 overall), and a 2024 fifth-rounder (No. 157 overall)

A fan responded on social media calling it a “JOE DOUGLAS FLEECE!”

JOE DOUGLAS FLEECE https://t.co/rgcOcmI64O — Cameron Brown (@golfer4life97) April 26, 2024

Douglas Was Able to Pull off a Jedi Mind Trick on the Trade Market

There was no chance that the Jets were going to select a quarterback with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday, April 25.

Despite that, Douglas was able to convince the Vikings to move up one spot to secure Michigan passer JJ McCarthy. New York got a windfall of selections and the Purple People Eaters got the QB of its dreams.

Douglas revealed in his post-draft presser with the media that he received multiple phone calls about a potential trade at pick No. 10.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network predicted that this would happen on the live television broadcast of the draft. It allowed the Jets to drop a spot and still get the player they wanted in Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Jets Secure the Ultimate Insurance Policy

The green and white are dealing with what the kids like to call a first-world problem. Fashanu isn’t expected to be a starter in his rookie campaign in 2024.

Fashanu, a pure left tackle, is expected to be the primary backup to future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith.

Most NFL teams don’t get the luxury of slow playing a No. 11 overall pick, but the Jets are in a unique situation.

After the last two years of injuries in the trenches, Douglas with this pick wanted to ensure nothing like that happens again. Anything can happen in the NFL, but this selection just adds another layer of security on the offensive line.

In an ideal world, Fashanu doesn’t see the field in year No. 1. The Jets are hoping for the best and expecting the worst with this current offensive line. Smith and Morgan Moses are proven veterans, but they both missed games this past year.