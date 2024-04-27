Jets Draft Canadian Football League Star In Round 5

The New York Jets were busy on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, with their group of picks highlighted by a unique prospect in Qwan’Tez Stiggers.

With the 176th overall pick in the fifth round, the Jets took Stiggers, a breakout star out of the Canadian Football League. He had previously played with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts prior to deciding to throw his name into the NFL draft.

As one of the most unique names in this year’s draft, Stiggers will be looking to prove he’s capable of playing at the NFL level after being taken by the Jets.

Who Is Qwan’Tez Stiggers?

Stiggers’ story and path to the NFL is one that feels like a movie script.

Following the death of his father, Stiggers dropped out of Lane College. It wasn’t until 2022 that he started to play again, entering the Fan Controlled Football League, playing 7-on-7 style football games.

His performances in that indoor league caught the attention of the Canadian Football League. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts for the 2023 season, and had an immediate impact for the team.

Not only was Stiggers the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie, he also almost led the league with five interceptions in 16 games.

Stiggers declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after that breakout season. He turned plenty of heads in the pre-draft process, posting a Relative Athletic Score of 9.34 out of 10. his 4.45 40-yard dash was especially impressive as a 204-pound defensive back.

Qwan'tez Stiggers is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.34 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 163 out of 2472 CB from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/7BcDsQAh7q pic.twitter.com/AynqD6FAKD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 24, 2024

With size, athleticism, and legitimate ball skills, Stiggers had enough tools to get drafted. Now, Jets fans will be hoping he can keep his football dream alive by making enough noise in training camp to see meaningful playing time as a rookie.

Other Noteworthy Jets Draft Picks

Stiggers is far from the only noteworthy pick by the Jets.

The Jets took a swing on a long-term left tackle by taking Olu Fashanu in the first round. It’s unclear if he’ll play right away as a rookie, but he’s expected to be the successor to Tyron Smith.

After that, the Jets waited until the third round to take Malachi Corley. The former Western Kentucky receiver is a dynamic weapon after the catch. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh seemed thrilled with the pick. In fact, the two exchanged text messages before Day 2 saying “no matter what” about taking Corley on Friday.

The Jets also double dipped at the running back position to add some depth behind Breece Hall. Braelon Allen is the more noteworthy pick as a big-bodied back out of Wisconsin. He’ll be a power back to play behind Hall.

South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis was the other running back selected. While not as big as Allen, he’s also viewed as a fellow power runner that can be hard to bring down once he gets a head of steam.

The Jets also found their potential successor to Aaron Rodgers. Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was taken late in the fifth round, right next to Stiggers. The Jets had shown plenty of interest in the pre-draft process, even bringing Travis in for a top-30 visit.

Offense was clearly a focus for the Jets as they attempt to make a Super Bowl run in 2024.