Jets Have ‘Medical’ Concerns With Top Draft Target: Report

The New York Jets have long been connected to Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, some new concerns could prevent these two from tying the knot.

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda revealed that he has been told that “medical red flags” on Fautanu’s “knee” have the team “concerned.” So much so that “most inside the league don’t see the Jets selecting Fautanu.”

New Medical Concerns Could Prevent Fautanu and the Jets From Linking Up

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic listed Fautanu as the third most likely prospect the Jets will select with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

“If the Jets do go offensive line, Fautanu might be the best option for what they need. He has Alijah Vera-Tucker-esque versatility with the ability to play any position on the offensive line, and the Jets need better depth in a bad way — especially with the injury questions attached to Vera-Tucker, left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses. Fautanu is good enough to even push left guard John Simpson or Moses for starting jobs right away. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranks him ninth overall in this draft class,” Rosenblatt added.

In theory, a Fautanu selection would make a lot of sense for the Jets. While he wouldn’t have a clear path to a starting gig he would be the ultimate insurance policy.

Field Yates of ESPN said he could be the new top backup at four of the five offensive line positions for the Jets in 2024. Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN added that he can play all five positions.

Although as Rosenblatt said, Fautanu could compete immediately to push John Simpson at left guard and/or Morgan Moses at right tackle.

The problem is the Jets are trying to get injury insurance in the draft. If Fautanu has serious medical red flags that doesn’t sound like the type of player the Jets want to get into bed with.

Can’t Rule out the Jets Grabbing O-Line in the First Round

Even if the Jets don’t go Fautanu in the first round they could still go in a different direction on the offensive line.

I was told by a draft analyst that between seven and eight offensive linemen could go in the opening round on Thursday, April 25.

Longtime NFL scout and current NFL Network television analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on social media, “To summarize my last 5 phone calls – everyone is moving up for an OT [offensive tackle].”

In Jeremiah’s final mock draft which was released on NFL Network on Wednesday, April 24 he predicted that eight offensive linemen will go in round one.

That means there should be plenty of options available for the Jets if they choose to go with protection over playmaker in this class.

The Jets have experienced absolute disaster on the offensive line over the last two years. Last season the team was forced to use 13 different starting O-Line combinations due to injuries and poor play.

General manager Joe Douglas could go overboard with resources to prevent that from ever happening again.