Eagles Sign ‘Big & Physical’ 2-Time Championship Running Back: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to add running backs as the team agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Kendall Milton. Stop us if you have heard this before, the Eagles are adding another former Georgia Bulldogs player. Georgia’s official X account confirmed the news of Milton joining the Eagles.

Milton found himself as part of a crowded Bulldogs backfield but was productive in limited opportunities. The running back averaged 6.5 yards and 7 yards per carry over the last two seasons.

Milton posted 121 carries for 790 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. The playmaker will need to prove that he can be relied upon more in the passing game. Milton had just four receptions for 25 yards for Georgia last season.

The running back was part of Georgia’s back-to-back national title runs in 2021 and 2022. Now, Milton joins an Eagles roster full of former Bulldogs players, several of whom played key roles on those championship teams.

Eagles UDFA News: Kendall Milton Could Find It Challenging to Make the Final Roster

Milton likely faces an uphill battle to make Philadelphia’s final roster. The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley in free agency and used a fourth-round pick on former Clemson standout Will Shipley.

Philly also has Kenneth Gainwell on the roster to pair with Barkley and Shipley. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had a sixth-round grade on Milton labeling him “big and physical.” Milton is over 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds as he turns pro.

“Milton is a classic workhorse runner who landed on a loaded team that rarely asked him to handle a workhorse load,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “He’s big and physical and does his job as a downhill back. He doesn’t have a second gear to outrun speedy linebackers and creates his yardage with force over finesse.

“Milton offers a fall-forward running style that will benefit a team looking for a backup who can win on short-yardage carries. He’s done very little receiving out of the backfield, so he will need to prove himself in that area. At worst, Milton should offer good Day 3 value as a professional runner with size, vision and toughness.”

Eagles News: Philadelphia Signed Several Former SEC Standout to UDFA Deals

Several former SEC players join Milton in headlining the Eagles’ UDFA signings thus far. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Philadelphia signed Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles. The Eagles also added former LSU safety Andre Sam as part of their undrafted signings.

“Former LSU safety Andre Sam is signing with the Eagles on a deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 salary guarantee, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in an April 27 message on X.

Philadelphia looked to upgrade their defensive unit early in the draft. The Eagles used their first three draft picks on defenders with Shipley becoming the team’s first offensive player after being selected in the fourth round.

Philadelphia doubled down on improving their secondary by using their first two selections on a pair of corners: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman clearly was not a fan of how the unit finished the 2023 season.