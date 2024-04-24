Elite Tackle Prospect Fires Blunt Message to Steelers

Draft analysts have connected Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims to the Pittsburgh Steelers for much of the offseason. On April 24, Mims addressed those rumors directly in front of reporters.

Mims made it clear he wouldn’t mind playing with the Steelers, who drafted two of his former teammates last year.

“It would mean a lot,” Mims told reporters, via Steelers Depot, when asked about the idea of playing with Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington again. “Like I said, just reuniting with the Georgia guys again. Guys like Darnell, of course Broderick, and George. Just like I said, we got a bond.

“It’ll be great spending however much time I can possible with them, however long I would be there. So, that’ll be definitely nice.”

The Steelers drafted Mims’ offensive line teammate, Broderick Jones, at No. 14 overall in the first round last year. Pittsburgh then drafted Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington in the third round.

During the 2022 draft, the Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

It would not be surprising if Pittsburgh continues its run on Georgia players during the 2024 NFL draft. According to the NFL mock draft database, 15.1% of NFL mock drafts have projected the Steelers to target Mims at No. 20 overall.

That ranked Mims second among most-likely draft picks for the Steelers at No. 20. He was also just barely ranked second.

NFL mock draft database considers Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson the most likely pick for the Steelers in the first round. Overall, 15.2% of NFL mock drafts have predicted Pittsburgh to draft the Oregon center.

Could Amarius Mims Reunite With Georgia Teammates in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers won’t have to be concerned about Mims fitting in. All three of the Georgia players on Pittsburgh’s roster played with Mims in college. They also won national championships together.

If the Steelers drafted Mims, the team could have a Georgia tandem starting at left and right tackle in 2024. Jones played left tackle in college while Mims started at right tackle at the end of the 2022 season.

As a rookie, Jones started 11 games at right tackle with 2021 fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr. remaining at left tackle. But that doesn’t appear to be the team’s long-term plan.

“Versatility on the offensive line is important. [Jones] proved that he could play right tackle. But he was drafted to be a left tackle and eventually he will be a left tackle,” Khan told reporters at the NFL combine on February 29. “When that is, you know, time will tell, but he was drafted to be a left tackle.”

If Mims is ready to start immediately in 2024, the Steelers could flip Jones back to left tackle this fall. Meanwhile, Mims could start at right tackle. That would move Moore, who can’t play right tackle, to the bench.

Other Potential Offensive Line Targets for Steelers

Mims is fit for the Steelers because of his familiarity playing with Jones and his other Georgia teammates. But it’s not Mims or bust for the Steelers.

Drafting Powers-Johnson, who has been another popular choice for Pittsburgh in mock drafts, would give the Steelers a new starting option at center. Entering the draft, the Steelers do not have a natural center on their roster.

Duke’s Graham Barton is another potential center target for Pittsburgh at No. 20.

There are also other offensive tackle possibilities for the Steelers. Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Alabama’s JC Latham are tackles mock draft experts have connected to the Steelers this offseason. Pro Football Focus ranked all four of them among the top 20 prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Mims could very well end up in Pittsburgh with his college teammates. But it also wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers target another offensive lineman.