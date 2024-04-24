Steelers ‘Team to Watch’ With Potential Veteran WR Trade Candidate

All eyes are turning to the NFL draft this week. But this could still be a great time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to land a veteran wide receiver on the trade market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler implied that a potential receiver the Steelers could target is Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton.

Fowler called the Steelers a team to watch with Sutton on April 24.

“Denver has received several trade calls on him but haven’t planned to trade him,” Fowler wrote. “Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here.”

Sutton posted 59 receptions for 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He recorded those statistics with new Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson behind center.

The veteran receiver could be on the trade block this offseason because he only has one year left on his current contract.

Is Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Available on the NFL Trade Market?

In addition to only having a year left on his current deal, Sutton didn’t report to Denver’s voluntary offseason workouts on April 15. That led to speculation that the Broncos could trade the veteran receiver this offseason.

“Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, per source,” wrote NFL Network’s Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter) on April 15.

However, Fowler reported on April 20 that the Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton.

“The Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” wrote Fowler on X. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.”

Fowler appeared to walk back that report with his thought about the Steelers being a “team to watch” with a potential Sutton trade on April 24. But if the seemingly conflicting reports indicate anything, the Broncos have a fluid situation with Sutton. And should the team begin to shop him on the trade market, the Steelers will be interested.

Sutton has posted at least 700 receiving yards in five of his six NFL seasons. In the only campaign he didn’t, he played just one game because of an ACL injury.

Why the Steelers Are Interested in Sutton

While it’s unclear if the Broncos could pursue trading Sutton, it’s not surprising the Steelers continue to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 28-year-old.

George Pickens is the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s current 2024 roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last year. Heading into the draft, either Van Jefferson or Quez Watkins is Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wideout.

On a team with an above average receiving corps, Jefferson and Watkins could potentially be cut candidates. Both joined the Steelers on league-minimum contracts this offseason.

Therefore, Sutton would immediately become the team’s No. 2 receiver with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has been connected to other potential receiver trade candidates such as Brandon Aiyuk and even Tee Higgins. But Sutton could be the preferred option because of his previous experience with Wilson.

Sutton caught 12 touchdowns in 28 games with Wilson as his starting quarterback the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old may also be a preferable target from a financial standpoint.

If the Steelers traded for Sutton, they would probably have to sign him to a contract extension. That extension would be less costly than either Aiyuk or Higgins and would not interfere with the Steelers’ potential contract plans for Pickens.