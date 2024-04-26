$73 Million WR Potentially on Trade Block for Steelers: Report

Pundits have connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the past several weeks. But as the first round of the 2024 NFL draft came to a close, it was Aiyuk’s teammate, Deebo Samuel, emerging as a more likely trade target for the Steelers.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver reported late on April 25 that “the 49ers are now more likely to deal” Samuel than Aiyuk.

Based on my conversations with other teams, the 49ers are now more likely to deal Deebo Samuel than they are Brandon Aiyuk. Stay tuned. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 26, 2024

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract — a fifth-year option that will pay him $14.1 million. But he’s looking for a contract extension before the start of the 2024 season.

That has made Aiyuk the subject of trade rumors throughout the draft process. But to make room for Aiyuk’s new contract, the 49ers could instead trade Samuel.

This fall, Samuel will enter the second campaign of a 3-year extension worth up to $73.5 million.

Samuel made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl during the 2021 season. He signed his big deal following that season.

But in five seasons, Samuel’s only 1,000-yard campaign came in 2021. The past two years, Samuel has taken a back seat to Aiyuk, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Steelers Have ‘Discussed’ Trade Packages for Brandon Aiyuk

Silver made no mention the Steelers (or any other team) in his report about Samuel potentially going on the trade block. But it’s not a stretch to connect Pittsburgh to the 2021 All-Pro.

That’s because 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi tweeted on April 23 about how much the team desired to acquire Aiyuk.

“Sources: The Steelers REALLY like Brandon Aiyuk,” Fillipponi wrote. “They’ve discussed what a trade package would look like. And that could include a 2025 1st round pick.

“They just need the 49ers to show interest in talking trade. That still hasn’t happened.”

It’s not yet clear whether the Steelers would be just as interested in Samuel as Aiyuk. But Pittsburgh obviously needs a WR2. George Pickens is the only receiver on the Steelers current 2024 roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season.

Other than Aiyuk, pundits have connected the Steelers to Courtland Sutton and even Tee Higgins in a potential 2025 move. So, if Samuel actually is available in a trade, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if Pittsburgh inquires about the asking price.

At No. 31 in the first round, the 49ers drafted Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall. That led to speculation that San Francisco could have selected Pearsall to replace Aiyuk.

But if Silver is correct, Pearsall could be a replacement for Samuel.

Why the Steelers Could Be Interested in WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel hasn’t been as productive as Aiyuk the past couple seasons. But in some ways, Samuel could be a better fit for Pittsburgh.

When he made first-team All-Pro in 2021, Samuel led the NFL with 18.2 yards per catch. But the past two seasons, Samuel has been more of a possession receiver with Aiyuk recording more of the big plays.

The Steelers already have a big-play receiver in Pickens. Although pairing him with Aiyuk could give Pittsburgh the best deep-threat combination in the league, Samuel could be a better compliment.

And because Samuel is regarded as San Francisco’s No. 2 receiver at the moment, he would likely cost less in a trade. The Steelers also wouldn’t need to worry about immediately signing Samuel to a long-term extension as they would with Aiyuk.

With the 2024 first round complete, though, it will be interesting to see what kind of offers the 49ers receive for Samuel if he is indeed available. Talking about Aiyuk late on April 25, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said during the draft that the 49ers could receive first-round equivalent compensation for Aiyuk on Day 2.

But the Steelers could be set on keeping their 2024 draft capital and only offer 2025 draft picks to the 49ers. According to Fillipponi, that was the case before the first round.

In 66 NFL games, Samuel has posted 283 catches for 4,122 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for more than 200 yards each of the past three seasons.